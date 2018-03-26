Optical coherence tomography angiography in comparison with other multimodal imaging techniques in punctate inner choroidopathy

Article Text
Abstract
Aims To characterise punctate lesions and choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) in eyes with punctate inner choroidopathy (PIC) using current standard multimodal imaging techniques and optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA).
Methods In our prospective, single-centre study, 20 individuals with PIC underwent imaging with spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT), fluorescein angiography (FA), indocyanine green angiography, fundus autofluorescence, fundus colour photography and OCTA.
Results Thirty-two eyes of 20 patients were affected. Eight (20%) eyes revealed typical punctate lesions, while 24 (60%) eyes had confirmed CNV on SD-OCT and FA in addition to punctate lesions. Of these 24 eyes with CNV, a reoccurrence of active CNV was detected in 5 (21%) eyes, a residual fluid in 3 (13%) eyes, while 16 (67%) eyes were defined as being stable. On OCTA, CNV was classified as having ‘lacy wheel’, ‘pruned large-trunk’ and ‘dead tree aspect’ vessel shapes with or without areas of non-perfusion. The disease activity was dependent on several predictors in the regression analysis such as intraretinal fluid (p=0.0014), CNV type (p=0.0199), leakage (p<0.0001) and hypoperfusion/non-perfusion (p<0.0001) on OCTA.
Conclusion OCTA offers additional valuable insight into the current standard multimodal imaging techniques used for characterisation of PIC. This imaging technique can be a useful tool for analysis of disease activity.
- imaging
- retina
- immunology
- macula
