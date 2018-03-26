Optical coherence tomography angiography in comparison with other multimodal imaging techniques in punctate inner choroidopathy

Results Thirty-two eyes of 20 patients were affected. Eight (20%) eyes revealed typical punctate lesions, while 24 (60%) eyes had confirmed CNV on SD-OCT and FA in addition to punctate lesions. Of these 24 eyes with CNV, a reoccurrence of active CNV was detected in 5 (21%) eyes, a residual fluid in 3 (13%) eyes, while 16 (67%) eyes were defined as being stable. On OCTA, CNV was classified as having ‘lacy wheel’, ‘pruned large-trunk’ and ‘dead tree aspect’ vessel shapes with or without areas of non-perfusion. The disease activity was dependent on several predictors in the regression analysis such as intraretinal fluid (p=0.0014), CNV type (p=0.0199), leakage (p<0.0001) and hypoperfusion/non-perfusion (p<0.0001) on OCTA.