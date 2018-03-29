Acute retinal toxicity associated with a mixture of perfluorooctane and perfluorohexyloctane: failure of another indirect cytotoxicity analysis

Abstract

Aims To report new information related to acute retinal toxicity of Bio Octane Plus, a mixture of 90% perfluorooctane (PFO) and 10% perfluorohexyloctane.

Methods This retrospective, descriptive case series reports the occurrence of acute retinal toxicity after vitreoretinal surgery in which Bio Octane Plus (batch number 1605148) was used as an endotamponade. Cytotoxicity biocompatibility tests and chemical analyses by Fourier-transformed infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) of the presumed toxic product were performed.

Results Four patients presented with acute severe visual loss after uneventful ocular surgery assisted by Bio Octane Plus (batch number 1605148) as endotamponade. Patients experienced extensive retinal vascular occlusion leading to retinal and optic nerve atrophy. The viability of ARPE-19 cells directly exposed to the suspect batch for 30 min was 0%. The agarose overlay method used by the manufacturer according to European Union regulations and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) International Standards failed to detect toxicity. FTIR spectroscopy showed small differences between the non-toxic and toxic batches. GC-MS analysis showed the presence of bromotributyl stannane (whose toxicity was demonstrated in the dose–response curve) only in the toxic batch of Bio Octane Plus.