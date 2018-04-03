Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty: dissection plane with viscoelastic and air can be different

Article Text
Abstract
Aims To investigate and define the nature of big bubbles (BB) formed by injection of viscoelastic in deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty.
Methods Intrastromal injections of 0.1 and 0.3 mL of sodium hyaluronate 1.2% and 0.6% were made into sclera-corneal discs (n = 32) at superficial (anterior-third), midstromal (middle-third) and deep (posterior-third) levels to simulate deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. Postinjection optical coherence tomograms (OCT) were obtained with the needle in situ. The samples were sectioned and examined histologically. Twelve control samples were injected with air.
Results With superficial injections (n=8) only intrastromal accumulation of viscoelastic was noted. With midstromal injections (n=10) intrastromal accumulation of viscoelastic (n=6) and intrastromal big bubbles (IBB) (n=4) with substantial and variable stromal tissue in the walls were noted. No type 1, type 2 or mixed BB were noted. With deep injections (n=14), type 1 BB (n=4), IBB (n=4) and mixed BB (n=6) were obtained.
There was no difference in the results with the two different concentrations of viscoelastic used. With air injection (n=12), 10 type 1 and 1 type 2 BB and 1 mixed BB were obtained. No IBB was noted.
Conclusions BB obtained by injection of viscoelastic and air can be different. The former tends to occur at the site of injection, especially with midstromal injections, takes the form of tissue separation by stretch and tearing and does not cleave in a consistent plane like air. Surgeons should be aware of IBB created by viscodissection and not confuse it for a type1 BB. Intraoperative OCT should help identify IBB.
Introduction
Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty (DALK) is the gold standard corneal transplant procedure for corneal stromal pathology. Anwar’s big bubble (BB) technique1 of intrastromal injection of air is the most popular technique for DALK.2 3 The BB was originally considered to bare the Descemets membrane (DM); however, it was proved later by both ex vivo studies4 and in patients5 that actual baring of DM (type 2 BB) is not common. In most cases with BB formation, the pre-Descemets layer (Dua’s layer (PDL)) is bared (type 1 BB).6
The BB obtained by air injection (BBair) are of three types. Type 1 where the BB is formed between the PDL and deep stroma; type 2 when the BB is formed between DM and PDL and mixed BB where both type 1 and type 2 BB are formed at the same time; both can be complete or one partial and one complete. The planes of cleavage of the type 1 and type 2 BB are very consistent regardless of the depth in the stroma of the needle or cannula used for air injection.7–11
The main problem of the BBair technique is the inconsistency and unpredictability of BB formation in vivo. Several modifications in instrumentation and surgical technique have been proposed in order to increase rate of successful BB.3 Of these, the intrastromal injection of viscoelastic (sodium hyaluronate) to create a BB (BBvisco) has gained traction.12–16 The plane(s) of cleavage obtained by viscodissection have been assumed to be similar to those of BBair but to more consistently bare DM (ie, create a type 2 BB).12 Based on our experience with the two techniques, we hypothesised that the location of BBvisco is not identical to BBair. We conducted an experiment to test this hypothesis.
Materials and methods
An ex vivo (in vitro) experimental study on 44 human eye bank sclera-corneal discs not suitable for transplantation and consented for research was designed. The discs were stored in Eagle’s organ culture medium for 4 to 8 weeks. The causes of death were infections (n=8), cardiac (n=7), cancer (n=6), neurological (n=5) and others (n=18). The range of donor age was 57–86 years with a mean age of 67 years. All discs were obtained from the National Health Service Blood and Transplant, Manchester Eye Bank, UK.
Pre-injection optical coherence tomography (OCT) (Spectralis, Heidelberg, Germany) was done to measure the corneal thickness. The discs were transferred from the culture medium into a petri dish. The epithelial surface and edge were dabbed on tissue paper to remove excess medium. The discs were held with an artery clip in front of and parallel to the objective lens of the OCT and scanned from the epithelial and endothelial surfaces.
A 27-gauge hypodermic needle was used to inject sodium hyaluronate (Amvisc, Bausch and Lomb). The needle was bent to an angle of 135° and inserted bevel towards endothelium, starting at the scleral rim and advanced to the central 5 mm zone of the cornea at three different depths: ‘superficial’ (anterior third), ‘mid’ (middle third) and ‘deep’ (posterior third). Sodium hyaluronate was injected slowly until 0.1 or 0.3 mL was injected (table 1). The volumes selected were guided by the published volumes of air required to produce BB.17 Importantly, all air was expelled from the needle before commencing injection of the viscoelastic. Two different concentrations of viscoelastic 1.2% and 0.6% (prepared by diluting the former in equal amount of balanced salt solution) were used. It was expected that the less viscous dilution would pass more readily through the spaces between stromal lamellae to reach the desired pre-Descemets plane. At least two discs were injected for each concentration, volume and depth. Five additional sclera-corneal discs were mounted on the Barron artificial anterior chamber (Katena, Denville, New Jersey, USA) and DALK simulated. An 8 mm Barron vacuum trephine (Katena) was used to trephine the cornea from the epithelial surface to two-thirds depth. The anterior central cornea was removed by lamellar dissection and approximately 0.3 mL of 1.2% sodium hyaluronate was injected until a BBvisco was obtained. Twelve control sclera-cornea discs were injected with air at superficial, mid and deep levels to create BBair. Details of injections are shown in table 1.
After the requisite volume of viscoelastic was injected, the syringe was disconnected from the needle leaving the needle in situ. OCT scans were performed from epithelial and/or endothelial surface to obtain best scans. The needle, which was retained in the tissue sample, was included in the multiple OCT scans across the length of the needle to ascertain the position of the tip. The point at which the bright reflectance of the needle ended abruptly indicated the position of the tip. This was confirmed by direct visualisation. Measurement of depth was done on the OCT scans from DM to position of tip. Samples were cut into two halves through the middle of the visco-bubble and fixed in formalin and embedded in paraffin. Five micron sections from each half were cut at the thickest point of the bubbles and stained with H&E. Sections were scanned with Nanozoomer Digital Pathology (NDP) Microscopy System (Hamamatsu, Hamamatsu City, Japan) at ×40 magnification and examined for separation of lamellae, space(s) created by the viscoelastic injection and whether or not a BB was obtained. The NDP System is a whole slide scanner that converts sections of tissue mounted on glass slides into high-resolution digital data by high-speed scanning.
The thickness of the posterior wall of IBB and type 1 BB including DM was measured and expressed as a percentage of the total thickness of the cornea.
Results
Observations made with OCT scans correlated strongly with the histological imaging of corneal sections. The tip of the needle was clearly seen in the OCT scans as a hyper-reflective line with posterior shadowing. The position of the tip was able to provide objective confirmation of the depth of injection. The thickness, as measured by OCT, ranged from 620 to 1000 microns.
With superficial stromal injections (n=8) of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), there were tiny visco-spaces separating the corneal lamellae at the site of the injection for both volumes used (0.1 and 0.3 mL). The corneal stroma surrounding the visco-spaces was compact all around but especially the superficial stroma (figure 1A–C). When 0.3 mL was injected, the visco-spaces extended further posteriorly (figure 1D–F). No BB was achieved in any of the samples (table 2). There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used.
With midstromal injections (n=10) of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), visco-spaces and lamellar viscoseparation were noted predominantly at the site of injection. The anterior stroma remained compact with both 0.1 mL (figure 2A–C) and 0.3 mL injections of viscoelastic but the posterior stroma showed abundant visco-spaces with 0.3 mL of injections only (figure 2D–F). With 0.3 mL injections a large intra stromal space, termed ‘the intra- stromal big bubble (IBB)’ was noted in four out of the five discs injected (figure 2F). No type 1, type 2 or mixed BB were achieved in any of the samples (table 2). There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used.
With deep stromal injection of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), 0.1 mL volume resulted in a mixed BB in two samples (figure 3A–C) and type 1 BB in three samples (figure 3D–F). The bulk of the corneal stroma remained relatively free of visco-spaces. With 0.3 mL injections, mixed BB were formed in two samples which burst with continuing injection of viscoelastic (figure 3G–J). In another two samples, 0.3 mL injection created IBB (figure 3K–M). The stroma surrounding IBB showed numerous visco-spaces. There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used. When deep injections of viscoelastic (0.3 mL of 1.2%) were made after removal of the anterior two thirds of stroma (simulated DALK), IBB were observed in two cases (figure 4A,B), mixed BB in two cases (figure 4C,D) and a type 1 BB in one case (figure 4E,F) (table 2).
Intrastromal big bubbles: In all, eight IBB were seen with mid or deep stromal injection of 0.3 mL of viscoelastic. No IBB was obtained with 0.1 mL injections. The IBB occurred at the site of injection with a variable amount of surrounding stroma. There was always a substantial amount of residual stroma anterior to the DM though clinically during ex vivo DALK the appearance of the bubble was very similar to a type 1 BB (figure 5A–C). The thickness of the posterior wall of the IBB ranged from 35% to 45% and of the type 1 BB was <5%. In control samples injected with air, regardless of the depth of injection, the injected air followed a consistent pattern until the creation of a type 1 (n=10), type 2 (n=1) or mixed BB (n=1) as has been recently described.10 11 Briefly, a column of air moved radially to the limbus in the coronal plane, then circumferentially in the clockwise and anti-clockwise direction along the limbus and peripheral cornea and then centripetally to aerate the entire stroma and form multiple small central bubbles, which coalesced to form a type 1 BB or to escape under DM at the periphery to form a type 2 or mixed BB (figure 6A,B). No IBB was noted in any control sample injected with air.
Discussion
DALK is the preferred procedure for corneal transplantation in patients with corneal stromal pathology. Several techniques have been designed and developed to remove the host’s stroma with the aim of retaining only the DM or DM with PDL or DM+PDL and as little of deep stroma as possible. The principle of all techniques is to prevent endothelial rejection and the consequences thereof by retaining the host’s healthy endothelium. The first modern-day technique was manual dissection in a deep stromal plane with specially designed dissectors.3 This technique and other similar manual techniques, invariably left behind some deep stroma on which a full thickness donor cornea, stripped off its DM was placed and sutured. The overall thickness of the host cornea was therefore thicker than normal and the stroma–stroma interface healed with some ‘haze’ at times, affecting quality of vision.18 19 A major advance in DALK technique was the introduction of the BB technique by Anwar and Teichmann.1 Intrastromal injection of air resulted in a very deep cleavage plane, which initially was thought to be between DM and deep stroma but later shown to be between DM and PDL (in over 80% of cases).7 8
Though the BB technique is the most popular, the visco-bubble technique is also practised, with some surgeons using it as their preferred option. Luengo-Gimeno et al reported the use of viscoelastic to dissect deep stroma from DM in DALK.3 Muftuoglu et al20 suggested that viscodissection to bare DM in cases of failed air dissection may have a useful role. In 2014, Güell and Aristizábal-Montes described the visco-bubble technique in DALK to detach the DM.12 They described the visco-bubble to ‘progress slowly and centrifugally’ until the ‘visco-bubble border extends slightly beyond the trephination circumference’. All publications related to viscodissection/viso-bubble have stated that the viscoelastic separates the DM from deep stroma without providing any evidence to support this.12–16 The techniques adopted for visco-bubble DALK by different surgeons as reported in the literature are different.12–16 20 Three surgeons12 16 20 took the anterior, approximately two thirds of the cornea stroma off before injection, while the other two13 15 injected viscoelastic prior to removing the anterior stroma. Three different gauges of needle were used: 25, 27 and 30. The viscoelastic used was also different, namely sodium hyaluronate 1%, Healon GV, Healon V, Viscoat (dispersive) and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose. The parameters used in this study were within the range of variations reported above.
Our study clearly demonstrates that the reported location of the visco-bubble is inaccurate. There is considerable variation in the behaviour of the stromal lamellae depending on the level of injection. The response is different between injection of air and injection of viscoelastic. Injected air follows a consistent path through spaces between lamellae (presumably around keratocytes) to reach the plane between the PDL (impervious to air) and deep stroma, separating the two in a type 1 BB, or through peripheral fenestrations in PDL to access the plane between PDL and DM to form a type 2 BB.11 No IBB occurred with air injection. Though air takes a consistent path intrastromally11 a BB does not always result in vivo possibly due to the altered collagen content of scarred or keratoconus corneas. The path traversed by air appears to be too narrow for the viscoelastic used. When injected in anterior stroma, regardless of the volumes tested, the viscoelastic spread locally and posteriorly with separation of stromal lamellae, but sparing the anterior most stroma, corresponding to the known compactness and isotropic arrangement of lamellae in the anterior stroma.21 22 No BB or IBB occurred.
With midstromal injection of viscoelastic, 0.1 mL injection created lamellar separation only, but with larger visco-spaces compared with anterior stromal injection. With 0.3 mL viscoelastic injection, IBB were seen in 80% of samples. These IBB were present at the direct site of injection and represent intrastromal stretching and tearing of the lamellae with the force of injection required to deposit the required volume. The viscosity of the viscoelastic probably did not allow it to percolate through the interlamellar spaces from the point of injection to reach the PDL as happens with air. This would also explain why no type 1 or type 2 BB occurred. With 0.3 mL injection of viscoelastic in the deep stroma, IBB occurred in 44% of samples. However, for all injections (0.1 and 0.3 mL) in deep stroma, four type 1 BB (28.5%), six mixed BB (43%), four IBB (28.5%) and zero type 2 BB occurred, indicating that the depth of injection of viscoelastic is more critical for DALK with viscoelastic than with air injection.
The observations related to mid and deep stromal injection of viscoelastic too are consistent with the known architecture of the mid and posterior corneal stroma where the lamellae are less compact and arranged orthogonally.21–24 This would allow greater separation of the lamellae, as visco-spaces. With large volume (0.3 mL) injection, the visco-spaces would be stretched to breaking point creating an IBB. The important information obtained from this study is that intrastromal injection of viscoelastic often results in the formation of an IBB or a type 1 BB, which hitherto has been regarded as a type 2 BB. The data indicate that a type 2 BB did not occur with viscoelastic injection though a mixed BB (combination of type 1 and type 2) did occur. Clinically, in the publications on viscodissection/visco-bubble techique12–16, the occurrence of a mixed BB has not been reported. In the clinical setting of visco-bubble DALK, the formation of a type 2 BB would be very unlikely. Interestingly, the DALK procedure could be simulated in vitro with both IBB and type 1 BB without knowledge of the type of the bubble formed. It is therefore likely that surgeons who adopt the visco-bubble technique are unaware of this possibility and could be performing DALK on IBB. Intraoperatively it would be difficult to tell between an IBB and a type 1 BB by inspection alone. Intraoperative OCT will help to distinguish IBB from a type 1 BB as the posterior wall of the bubble will be much thicker in the former.25 The implied clinical relevance of this is that DALK performed with IBB would leave behind more stroma of unpredictable thickness, with potential for interface haze and irregularity affecting quality of vision. Retrospective studies on patients operated by visco-bubble DALK evaluating the thickness of residual stroma and interface by OCT and densitometry26 will provide the definitive answer.
The increased thickness of the eye bank eyes used in the experiments is a potential limitation of the study. However, many previous ex vivo studies on lamellar corneal surgery have used similar eyes and the data obtained have been borne out by clinical experience. Moreover, the relative compactness of corneas in vivo would make it more difficult for passage of viscoelastic increasing the likelihood of IBB formation in vivo compared with what was seen in this study. Eye bank donor corneas are no doubt different than corneas with keratoconus, which is the most common indication for DALK in patients. Injected viscoelastic may behave differently in these eyes but experience gained with air injection in keratoconus patients during DALK and in eye bank corneas suggests that the principles and results remain the same.
