Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty: dissection plane with viscoelastic and air can be different

Introduction Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty (DALK) is the gold standard corneal transplant procedure for corneal stromal pathology. Anwar’s big bubble (BB) technique1 of intrastromal injection of air is the most popular technique for DALK.2 3 The BB was originally considered to bare the Descemets membrane (DM); however, it was proved later by both ex vivo studies4 and in patients5 that actual baring of DM (type 2 BB) is not common. In most cases with BB formation, the pre-Descemets layer (Dua’s layer (PDL)) is bared (type 1 BB).6 The BB obtained by air injection (BBair) are of three types. Type 1 where the BB is formed between the PDL and deep stroma; type 2 when the BB is formed between DM and PDL and mixed BB where both type 1 and type 2 BB are formed at the same time; both can be complete or one partial and one complete. The planes of cleavage of the type 1 and type 2 BB are very consistent regardless of the depth in the stroma of the needle or cannula used for air injection.7–11 The main problem of the BBair technique is the inconsistency and unpredictability of BB formation in vivo. Several modifications in instrumentation and surgical technique have been proposed in order to increase rate of successful BB.3 Of these, the intrastromal injection of viscoelastic (sodium hyaluronate) to create a BB (BBvisco) has gained traction.12–16 The plane(s) of cleavage obtained by viscodissection have been assumed to be similar to those of BBair but to more consistently bare DM (ie, create a type 2 BB).12 Based on our experience with the two techniques, we hypothesised that the location of BBvisco is not identical to BBair. We conducted an experiment to test this hypothesis.

Materials and methods An ex vivo (in vitro) experimental study on 44 human eye bank sclera-corneal discs not suitable for transplantation and consented for research was designed. The discs were stored in Eagle’s organ culture medium for 4 to 8 weeks. The causes of death were infections (n=8), cardiac (n=7), cancer (n=6), neurological (n=5) and others (n=18). The range of donor age was 57–86 years with a mean age of 67 years. All discs were obtained from the National Health Service Blood and Transplant, Manchester Eye Bank, UK. Pre-injection optical coherence tomography (OCT) (Spectralis, Heidelberg, Germany) was done to measure the corneal thickness. The discs were transferred from the culture medium into a petri dish. The epithelial surface and edge were dabbed on tissue paper to remove excess medium. The discs were held with an artery clip in front of and parallel to the objective lens of the OCT and scanned from the epithelial and endothelial surfaces. A 27-gauge hypodermic needle was used to inject sodium hyaluronate (Amvisc, Bausch and Lomb). The needle was bent to an angle of 135° and inserted bevel towards endothelium, starting at the scleral rim and advanced to the central 5 mm zone of the cornea at three different depths: ‘superficial’ (anterior third), ‘mid’ (middle third) and ‘deep’ (posterior third). Sodium hyaluronate was injected slowly until 0.1 or 0.3 mL was injected (table 1). The volumes selected were guided by the published volumes of air required to produce BB.17 Importantly, all air was expelled from the needle before commencing injection of the viscoelastic. Two different concentrations of viscoelastic 1.2% and 0.6% (prepared by diluting the former in equal amount of balanced salt solution) were used. It was expected that the less viscous dilution would pass more readily through the spaces between stromal lamellae to reach the desired pre-Descemets plane. At least two discs were injected for each concentration, volume and depth. Five additional sclera-corneal discs were mounted on the Barron artificial anterior chamber (Katena, Denville, New Jersey, USA) and DALK simulated. An 8 mm Barron vacuum trephine (Katena) was used to trephine the cornea from the epithelial surface to two-thirds depth. The anterior central cornea was removed by lamellar dissection and approximately 0.3 mL of 1.2% sodium hyaluronate was injected until a BBvisco was obtained. Twelve control sclera-cornea discs were injected with air at superficial, mid and deep levels to create BBair. Details of injections are shown in table 1. Table 1 Viscoelastic and air injection in corneal stroma of sclera-corneal discs at different depths After the requisite volume of viscoelastic was injected, the syringe was disconnected from the needle leaving the needle in situ. OCT scans were performed from epithelial and/or endothelial surface to obtain best scans. The needle, which was retained in the tissue sample, was included in the multiple OCT scans across the length of the needle to ascertain the position of the tip. The point at which the bright reflectance of the needle ended abruptly indicated the position of the tip. This was confirmed by direct visualisation. Measurement of depth was done on the OCT scans from DM to position of tip. Samples were cut into two halves through the middle of the visco-bubble and fixed in formalin and embedded in paraffin. Five micron sections from each half were cut at the thickest point of the bubbles and stained with H&E. Sections were scanned with Nanozoomer Digital Pathology (NDP) Microscopy System (Hamamatsu, Hamamatsu City, Japan) at ×40 magnification and examined for separation of lamellae, space(s) created by the viscoelastic injection and whether or not a BB was obtained. The NDP System is a whole slide scanner that converts sections of tissue mounted on glass slides into high-resolution digital data by high-speed scanning. The thickness of the posterior wall of IBB and type 1 BB including DM was measured and expressed as a percentage of the total thickness of the cornea.

Results Observations made with OCT scans correlated strongly with the histological imaging of corneal sections. The tip of the needle was clearly seen in the OCT scans as a hyper-reflective line with posterior shadowing. The position of the tip was able to provide objective confirmation of the depth of injection. The thickness, as measured by OCT, ranged from 620 to 1000 microns. With superficial stromal injections (n=8) of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), there were tiny visco-spaces separating the corneal lamellae at the site of the injection for both volumes used (0.1 and 0.3 mL). The corneal stroma surrounding the visco-spaces was compact all around but especially the superficial stroma (figure 1A–C). When 0.3 mL was injected, the visco-spaces extended further posteriorly (figure 1D–F). No BB was achieved in any of the samples (table 2). There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used. Figure 1 Viscoelastic injection in superficial (anterior third) stroma. (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following superficial injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic. The area of increased reflectivity (*) corresponds to the stroma permeated with viscoelastic. Small separation of lamellae (visco-spaces) is seen. (B) The tip of the needle used for injection is seen (arrowhead) in the superficial stroma. (C) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of the injected area showing lamellar separation and visco-spaces (*) in the superficial stroma. (D and E) OCT images of a sample injected with 0.3 mL of viscoelastic with similar features as in A and B. (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in D and E. The visco-spaces (*) are seen to extend further posteriorly indicating that the viscoelastic has spread through the interlamellar spaces. Table 2 Number and types of big bubbles (BB) obtained with different injections of viscoelastic in sclera-corneal discs. With midstromal injections (n=10) of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), visco-spaces and lamellar viscoseparation were noted predominantly at the site of injection. The anterior stroma remained compact with both 0.1 mL (figure 2A–C) and 0.3 mL injections of viscoelastic but the posterior stroma showed abundant visco-spaces with 0.3 mL of injections only (figure 2D–F). With 0.3 mL injections a large intra stromal space, termed ‘the intra- stromal big bubble (IBB)’ was noted in four out of the five discs injected (figure 2F). No type 1, type 2 or mixed BB were achieved in any of the samples (table 2). There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used. Figure 2 Viscoelastic injection in mid (middle third) stroma. (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following midstromal injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic. The area of increased reflectivity (*) corresponds to the stroma permeated with viscoelastic. Small separation of lamellae (visco-spaces) is seen. (B) The tip of the needle used for injection is seen (arrowhead) in the mid stroma. (C) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of the injected area showing lamellar separation and visco-spaces (*) in the mid stroma. (D and E) OCT images of a sample injected with 0.3 mL of viscoelastic with similar features as in A and B. (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in D and E. A large intrastromal big bubble (IBB) is seen with a considerable amount of stroma along the posterior wall of the IBB. With deep stromal injection of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), 0.1 mL volume resulted in a mixed BB in two samples (figure 3A–C) and type 1 BB in three samples (figure 3D–F). The bulk of the corneal stroma remained relatively free of visco-spaces. With 0.3 mL injections, mixed BB were formed in two samples which burst with continuing injection of viscoelastic (figure 3G–J). In another two samples, 0.3 mL injection created IBB (figure 3K–M). The stroma surrounding IBB showed numerous visco-spaces. There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used. When deep injections of viscoelastic (0.3 mL of 1.2%) were made after removal of the anterior two thirds of stroma (simulated DALK), IBB were observed in two cases (figure 4A,B), mixed BB in two cases (figure 4C,D) and a type 1 BB in one case (figure 4E,F) (table 2). Figure 3 Viscoelastic injection in deep (posterior third) stroma. (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following deep injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic showing mixed big bubble (BB) with type 1 (T1) and type 2 (T2) components. The area of increased reflectivity corresponds (*) to the deep stroma permeated with viscoelastic. (B) Note the deep level of the needle tip (arrowhead). The anterior stroma has been compressed by the expansion of deep stroma with visco-spaces. (C)Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of mixed BB. The bubble ruptured during processing and sectioning for histological examination. Arrows point to the wall of the type 1 BB. (D) OCT following deep injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic showing type 1 BB (T1) formation. (E) Note the deep level of the needle tip (arrowhead). (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification showing type 1 BB with visco-spaces superiorly (*). (G) OCT following deep injection of 0.3 mL of viscoelastic showing increased reflectivity corresponding to the visco-spaces (*). (H) The remnants of ruptured mixed bubble is noted (arrows). (I) The deep level of the needle tip is seen (arrowhead). (J) H&E-stained NDP image at ×40 magnification showing the relatively compact anterior stroma, expanded mid stroma with visco-spaces (*) and the remnants of ruptured mixed BB. (K) OCT following deep injection of viscoelastic showing the relatively compact anterior stroma, increased reflectivity of mid stroma corresponding to the visco-spaces (*) and a large space corresponding to the intrastromal BB (IBB) posteriorly. (L) Demonstrates the deep level of the needle tip (arrowhead). (M) H&E-stained NDP image at ×40 magnification showing relatively compact anterior stroma and the large IBB cavity with a substantial amount of stroma forming its posterior wall. DM, Descemets membrane, PDL, pre-Descemets layer. Figure 4 Viscoelastic injection in deep (posterior third) stroma after removal of anterior two thirds of the central 8 mm of sclera-corneal discs (simulated visco-bubble deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty). (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following deep injection of viscoelastic after removal of anterior two thirds of the central 8 mm of sclera-corneal discs. Variable sized intrastromal visco-spaces are formed (*). Arrow shows the edge of the trephination. (B) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of the same sample showing lamellar separation with a relatively larger space indicating the beginning of intrastromal big bubble (IBB). (C) OCT of another sample showing a ruptured mixed BB. Two separate partially overlapping lines (arrows) corresponding to the walls of the type 1 and type 2 BB are seen indicating the formation of mixed BB. (D) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in C confirming the rupture of the BB wall. Inset, high magnification of type 2 component of the mixed bubble wall showing the endothelial cell (EC) nuclei and Descemets membrane (DM). (E) OCT shows the formation of a type 1 BB (image reconstructed as a montage of two scans, one anterior and one posterior). (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in E showing a type 1 BB (T1). The bubble wall was torn during processing and sectioning. Inset, high magnification of the type 1 bubble wall showing the EC nuclei, DM and the pre-Descemets layer (PDL). Intrastromal big bubbles: In all, eight IBB were seen with mid or deep stromal injection of 0.3 mL of viscoelastic. No IBB was obtained with 0.1 mL injections. The IBB occurred at the site of injection with a variable amount of surrounding stroma. There was always a substantial amount of residual stroma anterior to the DM though clinically during ex vivo DALK the appearance of the bubble was very similar to a type 1 BB (figure 5A–C). The thickness of the posterior wall of the IBB ranged from 35% to 45% and of the type 1 BB was <5%. In control samples injected with air, regardless of the depth of injection, the injected air followed a consistent pattern until the creation of a type 1 (n=10), type 2 (n=1) or mixed BB (n=1) as has been recently described.10 11 Briefly, a column of air moved radially to the limbus in the coronal plane, then circumferentially in the clockwise and anti-clockwise direction along the limbus and peripheral cornea and then centripetally to aerate the entire stroma and form multiple small central bubbles, which coalesced to form a type 1 BB or to escape under DM at the periphery to form a type 2 or mixed BB (figure 6A,B). No IBB was noted in any control sample injected with air. Figure 5 Intrastromal big bubble (IBB) following viscoelastic injection of sclera-corneal discs. (A and B) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section following mid stromal injection of viscoelastic. A large space is seen with variable thickness of stroma forming the posterior wall of IBB. (C) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification following deep injection of viscoelastic. Similar findings are noted. The plane of stromal cleavage is different in A, B and C indicating the inconsistency and unpredictability of visco-bubble location though it mimics a BB formation as with injection of air. Figure 6 Air injection in stroma (control samples). Optical coherence tomogram following air injection. (A) Type 1 (T1) big bubble (BB) is noted. (B) Two separate bubbles are seen, type 1 BB (T1) which is complete and type 2 (T2) which is partial.