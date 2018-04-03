You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty: dissection plane with viscoelastic and air can be different

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty: dissection plane with viscoelastic and air can be different
  1. Andrew R Ross1,2,
  2. Dalia G Said1,3,
  3. Abdalla El-Amin2,
  4. Saif Altaan1,
  5. Javier Cabrerizo4,
  6. Mario Nubile5,
  7. Emily Hogan1,
  8. Leonardo Mastropasqua5,
  9. Harminder Singh Dua1
  1. 1Section of Academic Ophthalmology, Division of Clinical Neuroscience, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
  2. 2Ophthalmology, Aswan University, Aswan, Egypt
  3. 3Research Institute of Ophthalmology, Cairo, Egypt
  4. 4Copenhagen Eye Foundation, Copenhagen, Denmark
  5. 5Ophthalmology, University of Chieti Pescara, Chieti, Italy
  1. Correspondence to Professor Harminder Singh Dua, Section of Academic Ophthalmology, Division of Clinical Neuroscience, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham NG7 2UH, UK; harminder.dua{at}nottingham.ac.uk

Abstract

Aims To investigate and define the nature of big bubbles (BB) formed by injection of viscoelastic in deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty.

Methods Intrastromal injections of 0.1 and 0.3 mL of sodium hyaluronate 1.2% and 0.6% were made into sclera-corneal discs (n = 32) at superficial (anterior-third), midstromal (middle-third) and deep (posterior-third) levels to simulate deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. Postinjection optical coherence tomograms (OCT) were obtained with the needle in situ. The samples were sectioned and examined histologically. Twelve control samples were injected with air.

Results With superficial injections (n=8) only intrastromal accumulation of viscoelastic was noted. With midstromal injections (n=10) intrastromal accumulation of viscoelastic (n=6) and intrastromal big bubbles (IBB) (n=4) with substantial and variable stromal tissue in the walls were noted. No type 1, type 2 or mixed BB were noted. With deep injections (n=14), type 1 BB (n=4), IBB (n=4) and mixed BB (n=6) were obtained.

There was no difference in the results with the two different concentrations of viscoelastic used. With air injection (n=12), 10 type 1 and 1 type 2 BB and 1 mixed BB were obtained. No IBB was noted.

Conclusions BB obtained by injection of viscoelastic and air can be different. The former tends to occur at the site of injection, especially with midstromal injections, takes the form of tissue separation by stretch and tearing and does not cleave in a consistent plane like air. Surgeons should be aware of IBB created by viscodissection and not confuse it for a type1 BB. Intraoperative OCT should help identify IBB.

  • cornea

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-311349

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Introduction

Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty (DALK) is the gold standard corneal transplant procedure for corneal stromal pathology. Anwar’s big bubble (BB) technique1 of intrastromal injection of air is the most popular technique for DALK.2 3 The BB was originally considered to bare the Descemets membrane (DM); however, it was proved later by both ex vivo studies4 and in patients5 that actual baring of DM (type 2 BB) is not common. In most cases with BB formation, the pre-Descemets layer (Dua’s layer (PDL)) is bared (type 1 BB).6

The BB obtained by air injection (BBair) are of three types. Type 1 where the BB is formed between the PDL and deep stroma; type 2 when the BB is formed between DM and PDL and mixed BB where both type 1 and type 2 BB are formed at the same time; both can be complete or one partial and one complete. The planes of cleavage of the type 1 and type 2 BB are very consistent regardless of the depth in the stroma of the needle or cannula used for air injection.7–11

The main problem of the BBair technique is the inconsistency and unpredictability of BB formation in vivo. Several modifications in instrumentation and surgical technique have been proposed in order to increase rate of successful BB.3 Of these, the intrastromal injection of viscoelastic (sodium hyaluronate) to create a BB (BBvisco) has gained traction.12–16 The plane(s) of cleavage obtained by viscodissection have been assumed to be similar to those of BBair but to more consistently bare DM (ie, create a type 2 BB).12 Based on our experience with the two techniques, we hypothesised that the location of BBvisco is not identical to BBair. We conducted an experiment to test this hypothesis.

Materials and methods

An ex vivo (in vitro) experimental study on 44 human eye bank sclera-corneal discs not suitable for transplantation and consented for research was designed. The discs were stored in Eagle’s organ culture medium for 4 to 8 weeks. The causes of death were infections (n=8), cardiac (n=7), cancer (n=6), neurological (n=5) and others (n=18). The range of donor age was 57–86 years with a mean age of 67 years. All discs were obtained from the National Health Service Blood and Transplant, Manchester Eye Bank, UK.

Pre-injection optical coherence tomography (OCT) (Spectralis, Heidelberg, Germany) was done to measure the corneal thickness. The discs were transferred from the culture medium into a petri dish. The epithelial surface and edge were dabbed on tissue paper to remove excess medium. The discs were held with an artery clip in front of and parallel to the objective lens of the OCT and scanned from the epithelial and endothelial surfaces.

A 27-gauge hypodermic needle was used to inject sodium hyaluronate (Amvisc, Bausch and Lomb). The needle was bent to an angle of 135° and inserted bevel towards endothelium, starting at the scleral rim and advanced to the central 5 mm zone of the cornea at three different depths: ‘superficial’ (anterior third), ‘mid’ (middle third) and ‘deep’ (posterior third). Sodium hyaluronate was injected slowly until 0.1 or 0.3 mL was injected (table 1). The volumes selected were guided by the published volumes of air required to produce BB.17 Importantly, all air was expelled from the needle before commencing injection of the viscoelastic. Two different concentrations of viscoelastic 1.2% and 0.6% (prepared by diluting the former in equal amount of balanced salt solution) were used. It was expected that the less viscous dilution would pass more readily through the spaces between stromal lamellae to reach the desired pre-Descemets plane. At least two discs were injected for each concentration, volume and depth. Five additional sclera-corneal discs were mounted on the Barron artificial anterior chamber (Katena, Denville, New Jersey, USA) and DALK simulated. An 8 mm Barron vacuum trephine (Katena) was used to trephine the cornea from the epithelial surface to two-thirds depth. The anterior central cornea was removed by lamellar dissection and approximately 0.3 mL of 1.2% sodium hyaluronate was injected until a BBvisco was obtained. Twelve control sclera-cornea discs were injected with air at superficial, mid and deep levels to create BBair. Details of injections are shown in table 1.

View this table:
Table 1

Viscoelastic and air injection in corneal stroma of sclera-corneal discs at different depths

After the requisite volume of viscoelastic was injected, the syringe was disconnected from the needle leaving the needle in situ. OCT scans were performed from epithelial and/or endothelial surface to obtain best scans. The needle, which was retained in the tissue sample, was included in the multiple OCT scans across the length of the needle to ascertain the position of the tip. The point at which the bright reflectance of the needle ended abruptly indicated the position of the tip. This was confirmed by direct visualisation. Measurement of depth was done on the OCT scans from DM to position of tip. Samples were cut into two halves through the middle of the visco-bubble and fixed in formalin and embedded in paraffin. Five micron sections from each half were cut at the thickest point of the bubbles and stained with H&E. Sections were scanned with Nanozoomer Digital Pathology (NDP) Microscopy System (Hamamatsu, Hamamatsu City, Japan) at ×40 magnification and examined for separation of lamellae, space(s) created by the viscoelastic injection and whether or not a BB was obtained. The NDP System is a whole slide scanner that converts sections of tissue mounted on glass slides into high-resolution digital data by high-speed scanning.

The thickness of the posterior wall of IBB and type 1 BB including DM was measured and expressed as a percentage of the total thickness of the cornea.

Results

Observations made with OCT scans correlated strongly with the histological imaging of corneal sections. The tip of the needle was clearly seen in the OCT scans as a hyper-reflective line with posterior shadowing. The position of the tip was able to provide objective confirmation of the depth of injection. The thickness, as measured by OCT, ranged from 620 to 1000 microns.

With superficial stromal injections (n=8) of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), there were tiny visco-spaces separating the corneal lamellae at the site of the injection for both volumes used (0.1 and 0.3 mL). The corneal stroma surrounding the visco-spaces was compact all around but especially the superficial stroma (figure 1A–C). When 0.3 mL was injected, the visco-spaces extended further posteriorly (figure 1D–F). No BB was achieved in any of the samples (table 2). There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used.

Figure 1
Figure 1

Viscoelastic injection in superficial (anterior third) stroma. (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following superficial injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic. The area of increased reflectivity (*) corresponds to the stroma permeated with viscoelastic. Small separation of lamellae (visco-spaces) is seen. (B) The tip of the needle used for injection is seen (arrowhead) in the superficial stroma. (C) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of the injected area showing lamellar separation and visco-spaces (*) in the superficial stroma. (D and E) OCT images of a sample injected with 0.3 mL of viscoelastic with similar features as in A and B. (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in D and E. The visco-spaces (*) are seen to extend further posteriorly indicating that the viscoelastic has spread through the interlamellar spaces.

View this table:
Table 2

Number and types of big bubbles (BB) obtained with different injections of viscoelastic in sclera-corneal discs.

With midstromal injections (n=10) of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), visco-spaces and lamellar viscoseparation were noted predominantly at the site of injection. The anterior stroma remained compact with both 0.1 mL (figure 2A–C) and 0.3 mL injections of  viscoelastic but the posterior stroma showed abundant visco-spaces with 0.3  mL of injections only (figure 2DF). With 0.3 mL injections a large intra stromal space, termed ‘the intra- stromal big bubble (IBB)’ was noted in four out of the five discs injected (figure 2F). No type   1, type   2 or mixed BB were achieved in any of the samples (table 2). There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used.

Figure 2
Figure 2

Viscoelastic injection in mid (middle third) stroma. (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following midstromal injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic. The area of increased reflectivity (*) corresponds to the stroma permeated with viscoelastic. Small separation of lamellae (visco-spaces) is seen. (B) The tip of the needle used for injection is seen (arrowhead) in the mid stroma. (C) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of the injected area showing lamellar separation and visco-spaces (*) in the mid stroma. (D and E) OCT images of a sample injected with 0.3 mL of viscoelastic with similar features as in A and B. (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in D and E. A large intrastromal big bubble (IBB) is seen with a considerable amount of stroma along the posterior wall of the IBB.

With deep stromal injection of sodium hyaluronate (1.2% and 0.6%), 0.1 mL volume resulted in a mixed BB in two samples (figure 3A–C) and type 1 BB in three samples (figure 3D–F). The bulk of the corneal stroma remained relatively free of visco-spaces. With 0.3 mL injections, mixed BB were formed in two samples which burst with continuing injection of viscoelastic (figure 3G–J). In another two samples, 0.3 mL injection created IBB (figure 3K–M). The stroma surrounding IBB showed numerous visco-spaces. There was no difference in the pattern of spread of viscoelastic between the two concentrations used. When deep injections of viscoelastic (0.3 mL of 1.2%) were made after removal of the anterior two thirds of stroma (simulated DALK), IBB were observed in two cases (figure 4A,B), mixed BB in two cases (figure 4C,D) and a type 1 BB in one case (figure 4E,F) (table 2).

Figure 3
Figure 3

Viscoelastic injection in deep (posterior third) stroma. (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following deep injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic showing mixed big bubble (BB) with type 1 (T1) and type 2 (T2) components. The area of increased reflectivity corresponds (*) to the deep stroma permeated with viscoelastic. (B) Note the deep level of the needle tip (arrowhead). The anterior stroma has been compressed by the expansion of deep stroma with visco-spaces. (C)Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of mixed BB. The bubble ruptured during processing and sectioning for histological examination. Arrows point to the wall of the type 1 BB. (D) OCT following deep injection of 0.1 mL of viscoelastic showing type 1 BB (T1) formation. (E) Note the deep level of the needle tip (arrowhead). (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification showing type 1 BB with visco-spaces superiorly (*). (G) OCT following deep injection of 0.3 mL of viscoelastic showing increased reflectivity corresponding to the visco-spaces (*). (H) The remnants of ruptured mixed bubble is noted (arrows). (I) The deep level of the needle tip is seen (arrowhead). (J) H&E-stained NDP image at ×40 magnification showing the relatively compact anterior stroma, expanded mid stroma with visco-spaces (*) and the remnants of ruptured mixed BB. (K) OCT following deep injection of viscoelastic showing the relatively compact anterior stroma, increased reflectivity of mid stroma corresponding to the visco-spaces (*) and a large space corresponding to the intrastromal BB (IBB) posteriorly. (L) Demonstrates the deep level of the needle tip (arrowhead). (M) H&E-stained NDP image at ×40 magnification showing relatively compact anterior stroma and the large IBB cavity with a substantial amount of stroma forming its posterior wall. DM, Descemets membrane, PDL, pre-Descemets  layer.

Figure 4
Figure 4

Viscoelastic injection in deep (posterior third) stroma after removal of anterior two thirds of the central 8 mm of sclera-corneal discs (simulated visco-bubble deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty). (A) Optical coherence tomograph (OCT) following deep injection of viscoelastic after removal of anterior two thirds of the central 8 mm of sclera-corneal discs. Variable sized intrastromal visco-spaces are formed (*). Arrow shows the edge of the trephination. (B) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section of the same sample showing lamellar separation with a relatively larger space indicating the beginning of intrastromal big bubble (IBB). (C) OCT of another sample showing a ruptured mixed BB. Two separate partially overlapping lines (arrows) corresponding to the walls of the type 1 and type 2 BB are seen indicating the formation of mixed BB. (D) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in C confirming the rupture of the BB wall. Inset, high magnification of type 2 component of the mixed bubble wall showing the endothelial cell (EC) nuclei and Descemets membrane (DM). (E) OCT shows the formation of a type 1 BB (image reconstructed as a montage of two scans, one anterior and one posterior). (F) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification of a section of the sample illustrated in E showing a type 1 BB (T1). The bubble wall was torn during processing and sectioning. Inset, high magnification of the type 1 bubble wall showing the EC nuclei, DM and the pre-Descemets layer (PDL).

Intrastromal big bubbles: In all, eight IBB were seen with mid or deep stromal injection of 0.3 mL of viscoelastic. No IBB was obtained with 0.1 mL injections. The IBB occurred at the site of injection with a variable amount of surrounding stroma. There was always a substantial amount of residual stroma anterior to the DM though clinically during ex vivo DALK the appearance of the bubble was very similar to a type 1 BB (figure 5A–C). The thickness of the posterior wall of the IBB ranged from 35% to 45% and of the type 1 BB was <5%. In control samples injected with air, regardless of the depth of injection, the injected air followed a consistent pattern until the creation of a type 1 (n=10), type 2 (n=1) or mixed BB (n=1) as has been recently described.10 11 Briefly, a column of air moved radially to the limbus in the coronal plane, then circumferentially in the clockwise and anti-clockwise direction along the limbus and peripheral cornea and then centripetally to aerate the entire stroma and form multiple small central bubbles, which coalesced to form a type 1 BB or to escape under DM at the periphery to form a type 2 or mixed BB (figure 6A,B). No IBB was noted in any control sample injected with air.

Figure 5
Figure 5

Intrastromal big bubble (IBB) following viscoelastic injection of sclera-corneal discs. (A and B) Nanozoomer digital pathology (NDP) image at ×40 magnification of H&E-stained section following mid stromal injection of viscoelastic. A large space is seen with variable thickness of stroma forming the posterior wall of IBB. (C) H&E-stained NDP images at ×40 magnification following deep injection of viscoelastic. Similar findings are noted. The plane of stromal cleavage is different in A, B and C indicating the inconsistency and unpredictability of visco-bubble location though it mimics a BB formation as with injection of air.

Figure 6
Figure 6

Air injection in stroma (control samples). Optical coherence tomogram following air injection. (A) Type 1 (T1) big bubble (BB) is noted. (B) Two separate bubbles are seen, type 1 BB (T1) which is complete and type 2 (T2) which is partial.

Discussion

DALK is the preferred procedure for corneal transplantation in patients with corneal stromal pathology. Several techniques have been designed and developed to remove the host’s stroma with the aim of retaining only the DM or DM with PDL or DM+PDL and as little of deep stroma as possible. The principle of all techniques is to prevent endothelial rejection and the consequences thereof by retaining the host’s healthy endothelium. The first modern-day technique was manual dissection in a deep stromal plane with specially designed dissectors.3 This technique and other similar manual techniques, invariably left behind some deep stroma on which a full thickness donor cornea, stripped off its DM was placed and sutured. The overall thickness of the host cornea was therefore thicker than normal and the stroma–stroma interface healed with some ‘haze’ at times, affecting quality of vision.18 19 A major advance in DALK technique was the introduction of the BB technique by Anwar and Teichmann.1 Intrastromal injection of air resulted in a very deep cleavage plane, which initially was thought to be between DM and deep stroma but later shown to be between DM and PDL (in over 80% of cases).7 8

Though the BB technique is the most popular, the visco-bubble technique is also practised, with some surgeons using it as their preferred option. Luengo-Gimeno et al reported the use of viscoelastic to dissect deep stroma from DM in DALK.3 Muftuoglu et al20 suggested that viscodissection to bare DM in cases of failed air dissection may have a useful role. In 2014, Güell and Aristizábal-Montes described the visco-bubble technique in DALK to detach the DM.12 They described the visco-bubble to ‘progress slowly and centrifugally’ until the ‘visco-bubble border extends slightly beyond the trephination circumference’. All publications related to viscodissection/viso-bubble have stated that the viscoelastic separates the DM from deep stroma without providing any evidence to support this.12–16 The techniques adopted for visco-bubble DALK by different surgeons as reported in the literature are different.12–16 20 Three surgeons12 16 20 took the anterior, approximately two thirds of the cornea stroma off before injection, while the other two13 15 injected viscoelastic prior to removing the anterior stroma. Three different gauges of needle were used: 25, 27 and 30. The viscoelastic used was also different, namely sodium hyaluronate 1%, Healon GV, Healon V, Viscoat (dispersive) and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose. The parameters used in this study were within the range of variations reported above.

Our study clearly demonstrates that the reported location of the visco-bubble is inaccurate. There is considerable variation in the behaviour of the stromal lamellae depending on the level of injection. The response is different between injection of air and injection of viscoelastic. Injected air follows a consistent path through spaces between lamellae (presumably around keratocytes) to reach the plane between the PDL (impervious to air) and deep stroma, separating the two in a type 1 BB, or through peripheral fenestrations in PDL to access the plane between PDL and DM to form a type 2 BB.11 No IBB occurred with air injection. Though air takes a consistent path intrastromally11 a BB does not always result in vivo possibly due to the altered collagen content of scarred or keratoconus corneas. The path traversed by air appears to be too narrow for the viscoelastic used. When injected in anterior stroma, regardless of the volumes tested, the viscoelastic spread locally and posteriorly with separation of stromal lamellae, but sparing the anterior most stroma, corresponding to the known compactness and isotropic arrangement of lamellae in the anterior stroma.21 22 No BB or IBB occurred.

With midstromal injection of viscoelastic, 0.1 mL injection created lamellar separation only, but with larger visco-spaces compared with anterior stromal injection. With 0.3 mL viscoelastic injection, IBB were seen in 80% of samples. These IBB were present at the direct site of injection and represent intrastromal stretching and tearing of the lamellae with the force of injection required to deposit the required volume. The viscosity of the viscoelastic probably did not allow it to percolate through the interlamellar spaces from the point of injection to reach the PDL as happens with air. This would also explain why no type 1 or type 2 BB occurred. With 0.3 mL injection of viscoelastic in the deep stroma, IBB occurred in 44% of samples. However, for all injections (0.1 and 0.3 mL) in deep stroma, four type 1 BB (28.5%), six mixed BB (43%), four IBB (28.5%) and zero type 2 BB occurred, indicating that the depth of injection of viscoelastic is more critical for DALK with viscoelastic than with air injection.

The observations related to mid and deep stromal injection of viscoelastic too are consistent with the known architecture of the mid and posterior corneal stroma where the lamellae are less compact and arranged orthogonally.21–24 This would allow greater separation of the lamellae, as visco-spaces. With large volume (0.3 mL) injection, the visco-spaces would be stretched to breaking point creating an IBB. The important information obtained from this study is that intrastromal injection of viscoelastic often results in the formation of an IBB or a type 1 BB, which hitherto has been regarded as a type 2 BB. The data indicate that a type 2 BB did not occur with viscoelastic injection though a mixed BB (combination of type 1 and type 2) did occur. Clinically, in the publications on viscodissection/visco-bubble techique12–16, the occurrence of a mixed BB has not been reported. In the clinical setting of visco-bubble DALK, the formation of a type 2 BB would be very unlikely. Interestingly, the DALK procedure could be simulated in vitro with both IBB and type 1 BB without knowledge of the type of the bubble formed. It is therefore likely that surgeons who adopt the visco-bubble technique are unaware of this possibility and could be performing DALK on IBB. Intraoperatively it would be difficult to tell between an IBB and a type 1 BB by inspection alone. Intraoperative OCT will help to distinguish IBB from a type 1 BB as the posterior wall of the bubble will be much thicker in the former.25 The implied clinical relevance of this is that DALK performed with IBB would leave behind more stroma of unpredictable thickness, with potential for interface haze and irregularity affecting quality of vision. Retrospective studies on patients operated by visco-bubble DALK evaluating the thickness of residual stroma and interface by OCT and densitometry26 will provide the definitive answer.

The increased thickness of the eye bank eyes used in the experiments is a potential limitation of the study. However, many previous ex vivo studies on lamellar corneal surgery have used similar eyes and the data obtained have been borne out by clinical experience. Moreover, the relative compactness of corneas in vivo would make it more difficult for passage of viscoelastic increasing the likelihood of IBB formation in vivo compared with what was seen in this study. Eye bank donor corneas are no doubt different than corneas with keratoconus, which is the most common indication for DALK in patients. Injected viscoelastic may behave differently in these eyes but experience gained with air injection in keratoconus patients during DALK and in eye bank corneas suggests that the principles and results remain the same.

References

  1. 1.
    1. Anwar M,
    2. Teichmann KD
    . Big-bubble technique to bare Descemet’s membrane in anterior lamellar keratoplasty. J Cataract Refract Surg 2002;28:398403.doi:10.1016/S0886-3350(01)01181-6
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  2. 2.
    1. Dua HS,
    2. Said DG
    . Much froth over bubbles. Br J Ophthalmol 2011;95:10412.doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2011-300091
    OpenUrlFREE Full Text
  3. 3.
    1. Luengo-Gimeno F,
    2. Tan DT,
    3. Mehta JS
    . Evolution of deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty (DALK). Ocul Surf 2011;9:98110.doi:10.1016/S1542-0124(11)70017-9
    OpenUrlPubMed
  4. 4.
    1. Dua HS,
    2. Faraj LA,
    3. Said DG
    . Dua’s layer: its discovery, characteristics and applications. J Emmetropia 2014;5:21123.
    OpenUrl
  5. 5.
    1. Jafarinasab MR,
    2. Rahmati-Kamel M,
    3. Kanavi MR, et al
    . Dissection plane in deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty using the big-bubble technique. Cornea 2010;29:38891.doi:10.1097/ICO.0b013e3181ba7016
    OpenUrlPubMedWeb of Science
  6. 6.
    1. Dua HS,
    2. Faraj LA,
    3. Said DG, et al
    . Human corneal anatomy redefined: a novel pre-Descemet’s layer (Dua’s layer). Ophthalmology 2013;120:177885.doi:10.1016/j.ophtha.2013.01.018
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  7. 7.
    1. Goweida MB
    . Intraoperative review of different bubble types formed during pneumodissection (big-bubble) deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. Cornea 2015;34:6214.doi:10.1097/ICO.0000000000000407
    OpenUrl
  8. 8.
    1. AlTaan SL,
    2. Termote K,
    3. Elalfy MS, et al
    . Optical coherence tomography characteristics of different types of big bubbles seen in deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty by the big bubble technique. Eye 2016;30:150916.doi:10.1038/eye.2016.129
    OpenUrl
  9. 9.
    1. Chaurasia S,
    2. Ramappa M
    . In vitro study of air bubble dynamics following pneumodissection of donor corneas and relationship of air bubble pattern with a peripheral paracentesis incision. Br J Ophthalmol 2016;100:173841.doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308346
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
  10. 10.
    1. Dua HS,
    2. Said DG
    . Pre-Descemets endothelial keratoplasty: the PDEK clamp for successful PDEK. Eye 2017;31:110610.doi:10.1038/eye.2017.10
    OpenUrl
  11. 11.
    1. Dua HS,
    2. Faraj LA,
    3. Kenawy MB, et al
    . Dynamics of big bubble formation in deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty by the big bubble technique: in vitro studies. Acta Ophthalmol 2018;96.doi:10.1111/aos.13460
  12. 12.
    1. Güell JL,
    2. Aristizábal-Montes D
    . Visco-bubble technique for deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. J Emmetropia 2014;5:658.
    OpenUrl
  13. 13.
    1. Manche EE,
    2. Holland GN,
    3. Maloney RK
    . Deep lamellar keratoplasty using viscoelastic dissection. Arch Ophthalmol 1999;117:15615.doi:10.1001/archopht.117.11.1561
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  14. 14.
    1. Shimmura S,
    2. Tsubota K
    . Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. Curr Opin Ophthalmol 2006;17:34955.doi:10.1097/01.icu.0000233953.09595.91
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  15. 15.
    1. Melles GR,
    2. Remeijer L,
    3. Geerards AJ, et al
    . A quick surgical technique for deep, anterior lamellar keratoplasty using visco-dissection. Cornea 2000;19:42732.doi:10.1097/00003226-200007000-00004
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  16. 16.
    1. Shimmura S,
    2. Shimazaki J,
    3. Omoto M, et al
    . Deep lamellar keratoplasty (DLKP) in keratoconus patients using viscoadaptive viscoelastics. Cornea 2005;24:17881.doi:10.1097/01.ico.0000138843.83044.7d
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  17. 17.
    1. AlTaan SL,
    2. Mohammed I,
    3. Said DG, et al
    . Air pressure changes in the creation and bursting of the type-1 big bubble in deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty: an ex vivo study. Eye 2018;32.doi:10.1038/eye.2017.121
  18. 18.
    1. Fontana L,
    2. Parente G,
    3. Sincich A, et al
    . Influence of graft-host interface on the quality of vision after deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty in patients with keratoconus. Cornea 2011;30:497502.doi:10.1097/ICO.0b013e3181d25e4d
    OpenUrlPubMedWeb of Science
  19. 19.
    1. Ardjomand N,
    2. Hau S,
    3. McAlister JC, et al
    . Quality of vision and graft thickness in deep anterior lamellar and penetrating corneal allografts. Am J Ophthalmol 2007;143:22835.doi:10.1016/j.ajo.2006.10.043
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
  20. 20.
    1. Muftuoglu O,
    2. Toro P,
    3. Hogan RN, et al
    . Sarnicola air-visco bubble technique in deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. Cornea 2013;32:52732.doi:10.1097/ICO.0b013e31826cbe99
    OpenUrl
  21. 21.
    1. Komai Y,
    2. Ushiki T
    . The three-dimensional organization of collagen fibrils in the human cornea and sclera. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 1991;32:224458.
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
  22. 22.
    1. Müller LJ,
    2. Pels E,
    3. Vrensen GF
    . The specific architecture of the anterior stroma accounts for maintenance of corneal curvature. Br J Ophthalmol 2001;85:43743.doi:10.1136/bjo.85.4.437
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
  23. 23.
    1. Abahussin M,
    2. Hayes S,
    3. Knox Cartwright NE, et al
    . 3D collagen orientation study of the human cornea using X-ray diffraction and femtosecond laser technology. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2009;50:515964.doi:10.1167/iovs.09-3669
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
  24. 24.
    1. Meek KM,
    2. Knupp C
    . Corneal structure and transparency. Prog Retin Eye Res 2015;49:116.doi:10.1016/j.preteyeres.2015.07.001
    OpenUrl
  25. 25.
    1. De Benito-Llopis L,
    2. Mehta JS,
    3. Angunawela RI, et al
    . Intraoperative anterior segment optical coherence tomography: a novel assessment tool during deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. Am J Ophthalmol 2014;157:33441.doi:10.1016/j.ajo.2013.10.001
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
  26. 26.
    1. Bhatt UK,
    2. Fares U,
    3. Rahman I, et al
    . Outcomes of deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty following successful and failed ’big bubble'. Br J Ophthalmol 2012;96:5649.doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2011-300214
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Contributors Concept and research design: HSD, ARR, DGS. Data collection:. ARR, HSD, DGS. Data analysis and interpretation: ARR, HSD, DGS, AE-A, SA, JC, MN, EH, LM. Supervision: HSD and DGS. Securing funding: HSD. All authors participated in manuscript preparation.

  • Funding This work was supported by Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, The Royal Blind, Scotland and The Elizabeth C King Trust, Pittsburgh, USA.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent Not required.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.