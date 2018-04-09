Inter-relationship between ageing, body mass index, diabetes, systemic blood pressure and intraocular pressure in Asians: 6-year longitudinal study

Introduction Clinically, intraocular pressure (IOP) remains the only proven modifiable risk factor for primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).1 Increment in IOP may occur in the absence of identified disease as a part of ageing. There is controversy regarding the biological change in IOP with age. Recent research suggests there may be ethnic/racial differences in IOP patterns. In these prospective studies, IOP decreased in Asian populations,2–8 whereas it remained fairly steady over time in Caucasians9 and African-origin persons.10 11 Direct comparison among these ethnic/racial populations is particularly challenging. First, there have been no longitudinal IOP data on Asian groups other than East Asians (Japanese,3 4 8 Koreans2 6 and Chinese5 7). Generally speaking, Japanese are considerably more prone to developing normal tension glaucoma, whereas Chinese persons are more at risk of developing primary angle-closure glaucoma.12 Thus, it is unclear if the natural history of IOP among East Asians can reflect that of other Asian groups, who tend to be mostly affected by POAG.13 Second, studies on Caucasians9 and Africans10 11 have used the Goldmann applanation tonometry (GAT), whereas majority of studies on Asians2 4–7 used non-contact tonometer, except for the Japanese study.3 Third, although Nakano and colleagues3 have used the gold standard GAT, their study consisted almost exclusively of healthy men who were in their young adulthood, whereas Western and African studies were performed on community-dwelling older adults. Thus, conclusions from the Japanese data must be confined to younger men and should be interpreted with caution for older adults and women. Overall, it remains unclear whether the observed variations among these populations were due to ethnic/racial difference or the discrepancies in study designs and IOP measurement techniques. It is well known that the aqueous humour production and outflow facility alters with age,14 and IOP measurements using the GAT on a representative group of older Asian populations are lacking. At the same time, however, the incidences of various systemic diseases and use of systemic medications15 16 increase sharply in those over about 40 years. Given the consistent relationship between systemic blood pressure (BP) levels and hypertension with IOP,17 it is clear that the influence of age and systemic BP on IOP is complex and cannot be examined in isolation. In an effort to resolve some of these issues, we investigated the biological effect of ageing on IOP and risk factors for such changes during a 6-year period in a South East Asian population of Singaporean Malays and Indians aged ≥40 years. We hypothesised that there will a biological effect of ageing on IOP, and there will be a synchronous change in IOP in the presence of change in systemic BP that often accompany treatment for hypertension.

Methods Study population The Singapore Malay Eye study (SiMES)18 and Singapore Indian Eye Study (SINDI)19 are population-based studies of Malay and Indian adults. Baseline examinations were performed during 2004–2006 for 3280 Malays and 2007–2009 for 3400 Indians. An age-stratified (by 10-year age groups) random sampling was used to select Malays and Indians, aged ≥40 years living across the southwestern part of Singapore. The number of selected subjects was 4168 Malays and 4497 Indians. Of these, 3280 Malays and 3400 Indians participated in the study. Six-year follow-up examinations were conducted during 2011–2013 for Malays (SiMES-2)20 and 2007–2009 for Indians (SINDI-2).21 Of the 3280 Malays seen at baseline, 415 had died, 229 were terminally ill, mobility or cognitively impaired or had moved away, and 1901 Malays (response rate 72%) were re-examined.20 Of the 3400 Indians seen at baseline, 201 had died, 285 were terminally ill, mobility or cognitively impaired or had moved away and 2200 Indians (response rate 75%) were re-examined.21 Both Malay and Indian participants observed at 6-year follow-up examinations were younger (p<0.001), tended to be female (p=0.001), had lower systolic BP (SBP) (p<0.001) than non-participants. However, Malay participants had a lower diastolic BP (DBP) (79.4±11.0 mm Hg vs 80.4±11.7 mm Hg; p=0.017) than their non-participants, whereas there was no DBP difference between the Indian participants and Indian nonparticipants (77.7±10.1 mm Hg vs 77.5±10.6 mm Hg; p=0.51). Approval for conducting baseline and follow-up studies, including the consent procedure, was obtained from the Singapore Eye Research Institute Institutional Review Board, and all study procedures adhered to recommendations of the Declaration of Helsinki. Written Informed consent was obtained from all participants. Examination procedures Both Malay and Indian participants underwent similar clinical and ocular examination in the Singapore Eye Research Clinic. SBP and DBP were measured using a digital automatic BP monitor (Dinamap model Pro Series DP110X-RW, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA), after subjects were seated for at least 5 min. BP was measured twice, with 5 min apart. A third measurement was taken if previous two SBP readings differed by >10 mm Hg or the DBP by >5 mm Hg. The BP of the participant was defined as the mean between the two closest readings. GAT was used to measure IOP (Haag-Streit, Koeniz, Switzerland) before pupil dilation.22 A single drop of topical anaesthesia (amethocaine hydrochloride 0.5%) was administered into the inferior conjunctival sac and a dry strip of fluorescein stained the cornea. One reading was taken from each eye and recorded. If the reading was >21 mm Hg, then a repeat reading was taken, and the second reading was used. Other measurements A detailed interviewer-administered questionnaire was used to collect demographic data, lifestyle risk factors (eg, smoking), medical history (eg, hypertension and diabetes), ocular history (eg, glaucoma) and medication use. Ethnicities were set by the Singapore census,23 and participants were given a choice to be interviewed in English, Malay or Tamil. Blood samples were collected for analysis of haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and plasma glucose. Hypertension was defined as SBP ≥140 mm Hg and/or DBP ≥90 mm Hg and/or self-reported physician diagnosed hypertension and/or history of antihypertensive medication. Newly diagnosed hypertensive were defined as individuals having hypertension at follow-up visit but were normotensive at baseline visit. Diabetes was defined as HbA1c ≥6.5%, non-fasting plasma glucose ≥11.1 mmol/L, self-reported physician diagnosed diabetes or history of glucose-lowering medication. Participants’ height was measured in centimetres using a wall-mounted measuring tape, and weight was measured in kilograms using a digital scale (SECA, model 782 2321009, Germany). Smoking status was defined as those never smoked, current smokers and past smokers. Body mass index (BMI) was calculated as body weight (in kilograms) divided by body height (in metres) squared. Statistical analyses All baseline values were defined as obtained during baseline examinations. Primary outcome was change in IOP, defined as the difference between the 6-year IOP and the baseline IOP (ie, IOP at 6-year visit minus IOP at baseline). To compare the characteristics of participants among groups, one-way analysis of variance test was performed for continuous variables, and χ2 test was used for categorical variables. There was a strong correlation between the intereye IOPs in the baseline (r=0.893, p<0.001) and follow-up (r=0.891, p<0.001) IOPs. GEE is able to appropriately account for intereye correlation as well as to maximise power and precision of the dataset.24 25 Association between ocular and systemic factors (independent variables) with changes in IOP (dependent variable) were assessed using multivariate linear regression models with generalised estimating equations that accounted for intereye correlation. In addition to age, gender, ethnicity and baseline IOP, factors with p<0.10 in the first model were included in the multivariate model. Hypertension status was coded as a set of indicator variables with normotension as the reference group. Data were analysed with statistical software (STATA, V.13.1).

Results Of the 4101 participants who participated at the baseline and 6-year follow-up examinations, we excluded 188 participants (376 eyes) with a history of glaucoma diagnosis or glaucoma surgery or medication because their IOP may be biassed.26 We further excluded 701 participants (1402 eyes) who had undergone cataract surgery because pseudophakic eyes tended to have lower IOP.22 27 We also excluded 24 participants on the basis of missing IOP and BP clinical variables (figure 1). Of the remaining 3188 persons, 484 (15%) developed hypertension at 6-year follow-up. Figure 1 Identification of eligible participants from the Singapore Malay Eye study and Singapore Indian Eye study observed at both baseline and 6-year examinations. Of the 4101 participants who participated at the baseline and follow-up examinations, 3188 were included in the analysis, of which 484 (15%) developed hypertension at 6-year follow-up. BP, blood pressure; IOP, intraocular pressure. Table 1 shows the baseline clinical characteristics of participants stratified by hypertensive status. Mean age and SD of participants was 54.4±8.5 years, 53% were female and 48% were Malays. Over the 6-year period, systemic BP increased in those who remained normotensive as well as those who developed hypertension, whereas it decreased in those who remained hypertensive (p<0.001). At baseline, the mean IOP was 15.4±3.0 mm Hg and was lowest for those who were normotensive compared with those with hypertension (14.9 mm Hg vs 15.4–15.7 mm Hg; p<0.001). Mean IOP decreased by −0.4 to −0.8 mm Hg for most groups; in contrast, IOP changes were symmetric around zero for individuals who were newly diagnosed with hypertension (subgroup 2: 0.0±3.1 mm Hg; p=0.299). Table 1 Characteristics of participants by hypertensive status Factors associated with 6-year IOP change were explored by linear regression modelling (table 2). The age-adjusted, gender-adjusted, ethnicity-adjusted and baseline IOP-adjusted analyses found female gender, ethnicity, baseline IOP, BMI, diabetes, HbA1c and hypertension to be associated with IOP change (model 1, table 2). Multivariable analysis showed that changes in IOP were negatively associated with age (β=−0.07, 95% CI −0.13 to −0.01) and baseline IOP (β=−0.69, 95% CI −0.71 to −0.66), and positively associated with female gender (β=0.35, 95% CI 0.12 to 0.58), Indian ethnicity (β=0.70, 95% CI 0.52 to 0.89), BMI (β=0.02, 95% CI 0.01 to 0.04), diabetes (β=0.27, 95% CI 0.06 to 0.49), hypertension (normotensive as reference group; newly developed hypertensive (β=0.67, 95% CI 0.39 to 0.95) and chronic hypertensive (β=0.46, 95% CI 0.22 to 0.70; model 2, table 2)). No interactions between age and gender or ethnicity were noted (p for interaction=0.854 for gender; 0.144 for ethnicity). Table 2 Association with changes in intraocular pressure (IOP) assessed using multivariate linear regression models with generalised estimating equations (n=3188 persons; 6376 eyes) In separate models that considered baseline SBP or DBP rather than hypertension, 6-year changes in IOP were related to higher baseline SBP (β=0.20, 95% CI 0.14 to 0.26) and DBP (β=0.33, 95% CI 0.22 to 0.44), as well as with 6-year increases in SBP (β=0.27, 95% CI 0.21 to 0.33) or DBP (β=0.52, 95% CI 0.41 to 0.63; table 3). That is, for every 10 mm Hg increase in SBP or DBP, there was a 0.27 mm Hg or 0.52 mm Hg increase in IOP, respectively. Further analysis stratified by hypertensive status showed that such trends of increasing IOP as levels of SBP or DBP increased were mostly consistent across all groups (table 3). Only baseline use of antihypertensive medications was associated with increase in IOP, whereas use of medications at follow-up only was not associated with change in IOP. Table 3 Association with changes in intraocular pressure (IOP) by hypertensive status assessed using multivariate linear regression models with generalised estimating equations We next considered the effect of various antihypertensive medication classes on hypertensive participants who received antihypertensive medications only during follow-up (online supplementary file 1). These were 139 participants from subgroup 2 and 361 from subgroup 3. After adjusting for age, gender, ethnicity, IOP, BMI, diabetes, SBP and change in SBP, lower IOP was found in participants taking β-blockers (β=−0.55, 95% CI −0.96 to −0.13; p=0.01). The association with β-blockers remained significant when adjustments were made for DBP (β=−0.50, 95% CI −0.93 to −0.07). However, change in IOP was not significantly associated with participants on other medication classes (online supplementary table 1; p>0.05).In a separate model that considered β-blockers rather than use of antihypertensive medications (online supplementary table 2), 6-year changes in IOP were related with 6-year increases in SBP (β=0.27, 95% CI 0.17 to 0.31) or DBP (β=0.33, 95% CI 0.06 to 0.60). Supplementary file 1 [bjophthalmol-2018-311897inf1.pdf] Figure 2 further illustrates the trend observed between age group and BP increments with changes in IOP as seen in the multivariable linear regression model. Individuals who were older (p trend=0.012; figure 2A) had a larger decrease in IOP. It was −0.36±0.16 mm Hg for persons 40–49 years, −0.51±0.14 mm Hg for those 50–59 years, −0.55±0.22 mm Hg for those 60–69 years and −0.94±0.40 mm Hg for those 70 years or older. In terms of BP increments, there was a mean decrease of −0.39±0.14 mm Hg in IOP over the 6-year interval for those whose SBP was within 10 mm Hg of their baseline BP compared with a decrease of −0.04±0.18 mm Hg for those whose SBP increased by 10 mm Hg and a decrease of −1.18±0.20 mm Hg in IOP for those whose SBP decreased by 10 mm Hg or more (p trend <0.001; figure 2B). Values for change in IOP for similar changes in DBP were −0.38±0.12, 0.08±0.26 and −1.35±0.26 mm Hg, respectively. Figure 2 Distribution of change in IOP stratified by (A) age groups and (B) blood pressure increments. *Data and p values shown for age groups are after adjustment for age group, gender, ethnicity, IOP, smoking, body mass index, diabetes and hypertensive status. †Data and p values shown for change in blood pressure increments are after adjustment for age, gender, ethnicity, IOP, smoking, body mass index, diabetes, SBP (or DBP), change in SBP (or change in DBP) and antihypertensive medications. DBP, diastolic blood pressure; IOP, intraocular pressure; SBP, systolic blood pressure. We evaluated the effects of timing variations (eg, morning of the baseline visit and evening follow-up or vice versa) or seasonal variations (eg, warmer months at baseline vs cooler months at follow-up) on IOP measurements. No significant effects were found (data not shown).