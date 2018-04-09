Highlights from this issue

The Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) Trial. A multicentre randomised controlled trial: design and methodology (see page 593) The Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension trial is a multicentre randomised controlled trial investigating the health-related quality of life, clinical and cost-effectiveness of drops versus selective laser trabeculoplasty as a first line treatment.

The Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) Trial. A multicentre randomised controlled trial: baseline patient characteristics (see page 599) The Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension trial is a multicentre randomised controlled trial comparing the health-related quality of life, clinical and cost-effectiveness of drops versus selective laser trabeculoplasty as a first line treatment.

Diagnostic accuracy of optical coherence tomography for diagnosing glaucoma: secondary analyses of the GATE study (see page 604) Tests for glaucoma screening or diagnosis require high specificity or high sensitivity, respectively. This study provides diagnostic accuracy data of retinal nerve fibre layer thickness at different threshold levels of sensitivity and specificity

The volume of peripapillary vessels within retinal nerve fiber layer. An optical coherence tomography angiography study of normal subjects (see page 611) This study is aimed at defining the contribution of the vascular volume, as measured by Optical Coherence Tomography–Angiography (OCTA), to the calculation of peripapillary nerve fiber layer thickness.

Bullous X-linked retinoschisis: clinical features and prognosis (see page 622) In a series of 9 patients with X-linked retinoschisis and bullous schisis cavities, associated ocular features included strabismus, vitreous haemorrhage, nystagmus, and persistent foetal vasculature. Retinal detachment was seen in 4 out of 18 eyes.

Prevalence of age-related macular degeneration in rural Southern China: the Yangxi Eye Study (see page 625) In this population-based study, the age standardised prevalence of early, intermediate and late AMD was 40.4%, 17.6% and 0.79%, respectively. Total AMD was more prevalent in male than in female subjects (62.8% vs 57.1%).

Long-term outcomes with as-needed aflibercept in diabetic macular edema: 2-year outcomes of the ENDURANCE Extension Study (see page 631) Visual improvement achieved during the 3-year VISTA DME trial was maintained with reduced aflibercept treatment frequency through the 5th year of dosing in the ENDURANCE extension study. New proliferative retinopathy occurred in 10% of eyes.

Cumulative retention rate of adalimumab in patients with Behçet’s disease-related uveitis: a four-year follow-up study (see page 637) In Behçet’s disease-related uveitis, the benefits of adalimumab treatment persist in the long-term, with an excellent retention rate and a good safety profile. After 48 months of follow-up, adalimumab monotherapy was associated with fewer sight-threatening complications and better preservation of visual acuity

Role of ultrasound biomicroscopy in diagnosis of ocular toxocariasis (see page 642) In a sereis of 77 patients with ocular toxocariasis examined by ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM), positive findings were observed in 92% of patients. Use of the UBM, was associated with improved detection of peripheral granulomas and confirmed the existence of the combined subtype (peripheral and posterior pole granulomas).

Enteric-coated mycophenolate sodium in the treatment of non-infectious intermediate uveitis: results of a prospective, controlled, randomised, open label, early terminated multicenter trial (see page 647) In this investigator-initiated clinical trial in patients with non-infectious intermediate uveitis the relapse-free survival was significantly longer with a combination of enteric-coated mycophenolate sodium plus prednisolone compared with prednisolone monotherapy.

Multicentered international review of orbital exenteration and reconstruction in oculoplastic and orbit practice (see page 654) In a retrospective review of 102 orbital exenterations performed in 4 centres in three countries, regional myocutaneous flaps, partial-thickness skin grafts and dermis fat grafts were all highly effective and durable reconstructive options and were able to withstand radiation therapy without complications.

Amblyopia and strabismus: trends in prevalence and risk factors among young adults in Israel (see page 659) In a cross-sectional study of 107 608 military conscripts, the prevalence of unilateral amblyopia, as well as that of strabismus, decreased significantly over the 23 year eligibility period, while the prevalence of severe amblyopia or bilateral amblyopia remained stable.

Traumatic brain injury, dry eye and co-morbid pain diagnoses in US veterans (see page 667) In a retrospective review of 3 265 894 veterans, higher frequencies of dry eye and pain disorders were observed in those with traumatic brain injury when compared with those without.

Epidemiology of discordance between symptoms and signs of dry eye (see page 674) In a cross-sectional study of 326 patients, age was correlated with disproportionately more dry eye signs than symptoms, while mental health indices, chronic pain, and abnormal quantitative sensory testing metrics were correlated with more symptoms than signs.

Effectiveness of expanding annual mass azithromycin distribution treatment coverage for trachoma in Niger: a cluster randomised trial#13 (see page 680) In a randomised trial of a single day of azithromycin distribution versus 4 days of distribution in the target communities, no difference was observed in the ocular chlamydia prevalence in those communities randomised to mass azithromycin distribution with enhanced population coverage compared with those receiving the WHO-recommended 80% coverage target. Increased coverage may have little benefit in terms of trachoma control.

Risk factors, demographics, and clinical profile of acanthamoeba keratitis in Melbourne – an 18 year retrospective study (see page 687) In a retrospective review of Acanthamoeba Keratitis cases presenting in Victoria, Australia over 18 years, patients with late diagnoses had worse presenting and final visual acuities and prolonged disease periods.

Immunosuppression by a subconjunctival implant releasing dexamethasone, in a rabbit model of penetrating keratoplasty (see page 692) In a rabbit model of penetrating keratoplasty naturally characterised by 50% of rejection after 6 weeks, a subconjunctival implant of dexamethasone performed as well as eye drops thrice daily in preventing rejection at week 6.

Evaluation of galectin-1 and -3 as prospective biomarkers in keratoconus (see page 700) In a study of conjunctival impression cytology from keratoconus (KC) patients and healthy volunteers, and keratocytes from corneal buttons in tissue culture, KC was associated with increased levels of Gal-1 and Gal-3 on conjunctival impression cytology and intense expression of Gal-1 in the corneal stroma. Additionally, cross-linking of tissue culture keratocytes was associated with release of Gal-1 and reduced inflammatory biomakers.