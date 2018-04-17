Outcome of paediatric cataract surgery in Northwest Ethiopia: a retrospective case series

Article Text
Abstract
Aim To assess visual acuity outcomes, and factors associated with the outcome, of paediatric cataract surgery at the Child Eye Health Tertiary Facility, Gondar, Northwest Ethiopia.
Methods The medical records of children aged below 16 years who underwent cataract surgery between September 2010 and August 2014 were reviewed for preoperative, surgical and postoperative data.
Results One hundred and seventy-six eyes of 142 children (mean age 7.9 years±4.2 SD, 66% male) who had cataract surgery were included. Twenty-five per cent (35/142) of children had bilateral cataract, 18 (13%) had unilateral non-traumatic cataracts and 89 (63%) had unilateral traumatic cataracts. An intraocular lens was implanted in 93% of eyes. Visual acuities at last follow-up: bilateral cases in the better eye: good (≥6/18 or fix and follow) in 21/34 eyes (62%), borderline (<6/18–6/60) in 4 eyes (12%) and poor (<6/60) in 9 eyes (26%). In unilateral non-traumatic cases: good in 6 eyes (33%), borderline in 3 eyes (17%) and poor in 9 eyes (50%). In unilateral traumatic cases: good in 36 eyes (40%), borderline in 20 eyes (23%) and poor in 33 eyes (37%). In bilateral cataract, worse outcomes were associated with preoperative nystagmus/strabismus. In traumatic cases, worse outcomes were associated with the preoperative trauma-related complications.
Conclusions Visual acuity improved significantly after surgery, with better outcomes in bilateral cases. Early detection and surgery by a trained surgeon with good follow-up and postoperative rehabilitation can lead to better visual outcomes.
- paediatric cataract
- visual outcome
- congenital cataract
- Ethiopia
