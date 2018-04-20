True rotational stability of a single-piece hydrophobic intraocular lens

Article Text
Abstract
Background To evaluate rotation and its influencing factors of an aspheric one-piece hydrophobic acrylic intraocular lens (IOL) Vivinex XY1 during 6 months after operation.
Methods In this institutional trial, 122 eyes of 66 patients were implanted with a non-toric aspheric IOL Vivinex XY1 (Hoya Corporation, Tokyo, Japan). IOL alignment was assessed at the end of surgery, 1 hour, 1 week, 1 month and 6 months after implantation. Confounding factors such as axial length, presence of anterior fibrosis and randomised implantation in four different intended axes (0°, 45°, 90°, 135°) were evaluated. Decentration and tilt were measured using a Purkinje metre.
Results Assessment of rotational stability was possible for 103 of 122 implanted IOLs 6 months after eye surgery. The median absolute rotation was 1.1° (range: 0°–5°). Rotation was significantly increased within the first hour after operation compared with later time-points (p<0.001). No correlation was found with axial length and rotation (Spearman’s r=0.048, p=0.63). No significant difference was observed regarding different implantation axes (p=0.75). Rotation was not influenced by the presence of anterior fibrosis (p=0.98).
Conclusion Assessing the true IOL position at the end of surgery is crucial for the evaluation of rotational stability of IOLs. No IOL rotation exceeding 5° could be detected 6 months after surgery.
- intraocular lens
- rotation
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors Concept and design of the study: SS, CL and RM. Data acquisition: DS, SS, CL and LS. Data analysis/interpretation: DS, SS, LS, CL and RM. Drafting the manuscript: DS. Critical revision of manuscript: SS, LS, CL and RM. Statistical analysis: DS. Administrative, technical or material support: DS, SS, LS, CL and RM. Supervision: CL and RM. Final approval: DS, SS, LS, CL and RM.
Funding The authors have not declared a specific grant for this research from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.
Disclaimer None of the companies were involved in the conduct of the study, collection, analysis or interpretation of the data. None of the authors have a personal or financial interest in the product mentioned in the study.
Competing interests The Vienna IOL Study Group (RM, CL, SS, DS, LS) received unrestricted research grants from Hoya Surgical Optics (Frankfurt am Main, Germany), Bausch+Lomb (Berlin, Germany) and Carl Zeiss Meditec (Jena, Germany).
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval This prospective study at the Department of Ophthalmology of the Medical University Vienna was approved by the local ethics committee (EK 1436/2014).
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.