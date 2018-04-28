Retrospective cohort study exploring whether an association exists between spatial distribution of cystoid spaces in cystoid macular oedema secondary to retinitis pigmentosa and response to treatment with carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

Abstract

Background Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (CAIs) are frequently used as an initial step to treat retinitis pigmentosa-associated cystoid macular oedema (RP-CMO). Interestingly, it has been postulated that CAIs might reduce outer nuclear layer (ONL) fluid more effectively than inner nuclear layer (INL) fluid due to better access to retinal pigment epithelium basolateral membrane than neurosensory retina. This retrospective cohort study explores if an association between spatial distribution of cystoid spaces in RP-CMO and CAI response exists.

Methods Two independent graders reviewed pretreatment and post-treatment optical coherence tomography (OCT) images of 25 patients (43 eyes) initiated on topical and/or oral CAIs between January 2013 and December 2014. Documentation included the presence/absence of fluid (and layer(s) involved), external limiting membrane, epiretinal membrane (ERM), vitreomacular adhesion/traction, lamellar/full-thickness macular hole and central macular thickness (CMT)/volume.

Results INL fluid was found in all study eyes. All 13 ‘responders’ (at least 11% reduction of CMT after treatment) demonstrated pretreatment ONL fluid. In seven patients (four responders and three non-responders), complete clearance of ONL fluid was achieved despite persistence of INL fluid. ERM presence was similar in responders and non-responders.