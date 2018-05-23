Possible connection of short posterior ciliary arteries to choroidal neovascularisations in eyes with pathologic myopia

Abstract

Purpose To determine the connection between myopic choroidal neovascularisations (CNVs) and intrascleral vessels examined by swept-source optical coherence tomography (OCT).

Methods The data of 124 eyes of 112 consecutive patients with myopic CNVs were retrospectively analysed. A myopic CNV was defined as a CNV occurring in eyes with pathologic myopia based on the META-PM study classification. The images obtained by swept-source OCT were analysed to determine the relationship between perforating scleral vessels and CNVs. The continuity of the scleral vessels and the CNV was also analysed. The OCT angiographic (OCTA) characteristics of the myopic CNVs at the active, scar and atrophic phases were also analysed.

Results OCTA images showed that CNVs had blood flow in the active, scar and atrophic phases. Scleral perforating vessels were detected just below or around the CNV in 93 eyes (75%). In 10 of the 93 eyes, the scleral vessels and CNV appeared to be continuous through a defect of Bruch’s membrane in the OCT images. Indocyanine green angiography showed that these perforating vessels were intrascleral arteries originating from the short posterior ciliary arteries (SPCAs).