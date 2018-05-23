Optic nerve head cupping in glaucomatous and non-glaucomatous optic neuropathy

Results There were 31 eyes of 31 patients with severe glaucoma and 33 eyes of 19 patients with non-glaucomatous cupping. Eyes of 29 healthy controls were also enrolled. There was no significant difference in the cup-to-disc ratio and in the average peripapillary nerve fibre layer thickness between the glaucoma and non-glaucomatous cupping groups (p>0.99). The average peripapillary choroidal thickness was thinner in glaucoma eyes than in the control eyes after adjusting for age and axial length. Glaucomatous and non-glaucomatous eyes had greater ALD and thinner LC than the control eyes (p<0.001 for both). ALDs of glaucoma eyes were deeper than non-glaucomatous eyes (p=0.01 for central ALD) when age, axial length and peripapillary choroidal thickness were included in the linear mixed model. Prelaminar thickness and LC thickness of glaucoma eyes were not different from non-glaucomatous eyes after adjusting.