Clinical presentation and management of corneal fistula

Methods Medical records of all patients of healed keratitis presenting to the cornea clinic from November 2016 to September 2017 were reviewed. Eightcases of corneal fistula (six true fistulas, two closed fistulas) were identified. Six patients were managed with autologous tenon patch graft while two patients were managed medically. Various risk factors and treatment outcomes of corneal fistulisation were evaluated.

Results The patients included two patients of failed therapeutic keratoplasty (with resolved graft infection) and six patients of healed keratitis. The age of the patients ranged between 10 and 60 years. Five of the patients were male while three were female. The size of the fistula measured between 1 and 2 mm. A surrounding cystic area of diameter ranging between 1 and 4.5 mm was seen in all the patients. In all of the patients, the treating physician missed the diagnosis. Complete healing was noted at 6–8 weeks in all the patients who underwent tenon graft. One patient refused to undergo any surgery and was lost to follow-up. In another case, surgery was deferred due to uncontrolled hypertension and he developed anterior staphyloma subsequently.