You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Intraocular pressure and myopia progression in Chinese children: the Anyang Childhood Eye Study

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Intraocular pressure and myopia progression in Chinese children: the Anyang Childhood Eye Study
  1. Shi-Ming Li1,
  2. Rafael Iribarren2,
  3. He Li3,
  4. Meng-Tian Kang1,
  5. Luoru Liu3,
  6. Shi-Fei Wei1,
  7. William K. Stell4,
  8. Gabriel Martin5,
  9. Ningli Wang1
  1. 1Beijing Tongren Eye Center, Beijing Tongren Hospital, Beijing Ophthalmology and Visual Science Key Lab, Beijing Institute of Ophthalmology, Capital Medical University, , Beijing, China
  2. 2Laboratory of Ocular Investigations, Dpt. of Patology, School of Medicine, University of Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  3. 3Anyang Eye Hospital, Henan Province, Anyang, China
  4. 4Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy, and Department of Surgery; Hotchkiss Brain Institute, and Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute; Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
  5. 5Research Consultant, Reichert Inc, Bufalo, New York City, New York, USA
  1. Correspondence to Professor Ningli Wang, Beijing Tongren Eye Center, Beijing Tongren Hospital, Beijing Ophthalmology and Visual Science Key Lab, Beijing Institute of Ophthalmology, Capital Medical University, Beijing 100730, China; wningli{at}vip.163.com

Abstract

Purpose To explore the relationship between intraocular pressure (IOP) at baseline and myopia progression in Chinese children from the Anyang Childhood Eye Study.

Design Prospective school-based cohort study.

Methods A total of 1558 grade 7 students completed the entire 2-year study. Ocular biometry, cycloplegic refractions and pneumotonometry were performed. Three years of follow-up have been completed for the children aged 12 years. The refractive groups and the tertiles of IOP were assessed by analysis of variance, to look for differences in mean values of spherical equivalent and IOP, respectively.

Results The children’s mean baseline IOP was 15.87±3.42 mm Hg. Mean IOP was significantly higher in girls by 0.57 mm Hg (p=0.024). In the whole sample, there was a mean change in spherical equivalent of −1.05 D over 2 years. The baseline IOP was 15.69 mm Hg in those progressing 1 D or more vs 16.09 mm Hg for those progressing <1 D (p=0.022). In the myopic group, myopes progressing >1 D had mean IOP of 15.94  vs 16.42 mm Hg for those myopes progressing 1 D or less (p=0.024).

Conclusions In this sample of Chinese children, myopia progression over 2 years was inversely related to IOP, suggesting that IOP had essentially no relationship with myopia progression in school children. The lower IOP in progressing myopic eyes may indicate more compliant sclerae.

  • intraocular pressure
  • epidemiology
  • child health (paediatrics)

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-311831

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Funding This work was supported by the capital health research and development of special (2016-4-2056), the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Major International (Regional) Joint Research Project of the National Natural Science Foundation of China (81120108007), the Major State Basic Research Development Program of China (‘973' Program, 2011CB504601), a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Discovery Grant (#RGPIN/131-2013), Beijing Nova Program (Z121107002512055) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (81300797).

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Ethics approval The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of Beijing Tongren Hospital, Capital Medical University.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

  • Patient consent Parental/guardian consent obtained.

  • Contributors NLW had full access to all of the data in the study and takes responsibility for the integrity of the data and the accuracy of the data analysis. Study concept and design: SML, NLW, LRL. Acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data: RI, SML, HL, MTK, SFW. Drafting of the manuscript: RI, SML. Critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content: all authors. Administrative, technical or material support: NLW, LRL. Study supervision: NLW.

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.