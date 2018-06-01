Intraocular pressure and myopia progression in Chinese children: the Anyang Childhood Eye Study

Article Text
Purpose To explore the relationship between intraocular pressure (IOP) at baseline and myopia progression in Chinese children from the Anyang Childhood Eye Study.
Design Prospective school-based cohort study.
Methods A total of 1558 grade 7 students completed the entire 2-year study. Ocular biometry, cycloplegic refractions and pneumotonometry were performed. Three years of follow-up have been completed for the children aged 12 years. The refractive groups and the tertiles of IOP were assessed by analysis of variance, to look for differences in mean values of spherical equivalent and IOP, respectively.
Results The children’s mean baseline IOP was 15.87±3.42 mm Hg. Mean IOP was significantly higher in girls by 0.57 mm Hg (p=0.024). In the whole sample, there was a mean change in spherical equivalent of −1.05 D over 2 years. The baseline IOP was 15.69 mm Hg in those progressing 1 D or more vs 16.09 mm Hg for those progressing <1 D (p=0.022). In the myopic group, myopes progressing >1 D had mean IOP of 15.94 vs 16.42 mm Hg for those myopes progressing 1 D or less (p=0.024).
Conclusions In this sample of Chinese children, myopia progression over 2 years was inversely related to IOP, suggesting that IOP had essentially no relationship with myopia progression in school children. The lower IOP in progressing myopic eyes may indicate more compliant sclerae.
- intraocular pressure
- epidemiology
- child health (paediatrics)
Footnotes
Funding This work was supported by the capital health research and development of special (2016-4-2056), the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Major International (Regional) Joint Research Project of the National Natural Science Foundation of China (81120108007), the Major State Basic Research Development Program of China (‘973' Program, 2011CB504601), a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Discovery Grant (#RGPIN/131-2013), Beijing Nova Program (Z121107002512055) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (81300797).
Competing interests None declared.
Ethics approval The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of Beijing Tongren Hospital, Capital Medical University.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Patient consent Parental/guardian consent obtained.
Contributors NLW had full access to all of the data in the study and takes responsibility for the integrity of the data and the accuracy of the data analysis. Study concept and design: SML, NLW, LRL. Acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data: RI, SML, HL, MTK, SFW. Drafting of the manuscript: RI, SML. Critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content: all authors. Administrative, technical or material support: NLW, LRL. Study supervision: NLW.
