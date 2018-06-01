Delayed surgical treatment of orbital trapdoor fracture in paediatric patients

Abstract

Background Trapdoor fracture is a special type of orbital blowout fracture. Although early surgery is recommended, there still remain some patients delayed by various reasons. In this study, we analysed the clinical characteristics of delayed paediatric patients, especially those with different levels of ocular motility restriction before surgery.

Methods Thirty patients (3 to 14 years old) who underwent delayed surgery for trapdoor fractures between January 2008 and September 2016 were enrolled. Their demographics, causes of injury and delay, clinical features, imaging data and follow-up information were collected.

Results Muscular entrapment was found in 17 patients (group A) and soft-tissue entrapment in 13 patients (group B). 12 (7 in group A) presented with severe motility restriction and 18 (10 in group A) with mild restriction before surgery. 41.7% with severe restriction recovered after surgery, compared with 83.3% with mild restriction. Four (23.7%) in group A (all with severe restriction) and six (46.2%) in group B (half with severe restriction) presented with persistent diplopia.