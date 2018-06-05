Biomechanical assessment of healthy and keratoconic corneas (with/without crosslinking) using dynamic ultrahigh-speed Scheimpflug technology and the relevance of the parameter (A1L−A2L)

Abstract

Aims To examine corneal biomechanics in healthy and keratoconic eyes, with or without crosslinking obtained by ultrahigh-speed Scheimpflug measurements (Corvis ST).

Methods One hundred and seventeen eyes were studied in three groups: group 1 (n=39) contained keratoconic eyes without crosslinking. Group 2 (CXL; n=28) comprised keratoconic eyes after crosslinking. These were compared with a control group (n=50 matched healthy eyes). In addition, 10 keratoconus patients, before and after CXL treatment, respectively, were examined.

Results The novel parameter A1L–A2L demonstrated highly significant differences between crosslinked corneas and untreated keratoconic or healthy corneas. Velocity during second applanation (A2V) and deformation amplitude (DA) were significantly increased in crosslinked keratoconic eyes both compared with untreated keratoconic eyes and with healthy controls. Radius at highest curvature also was significant among all groups. Inward applanation length (A1L) was significantly increased in controls, whereas outward applanation length (A2L) was significantly reduced in crosslinked keratoconic eyes compared with both other groups. The follow-up analysis revealed statistically significant changes in pachymetry and intraocular pressure and showed tendencies towards significance in applanation times 1 and 2 and in DA.