Five-year visual outcomes after anti-VEGF therapy with or without photodynamic therapy for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy

Article Text
Abstract
Background/aims To evaluate the 5-year visual and anatomical outcomes after anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy alone or in combination with photodynamic therapy (PDT), followed by pro re nata (PRN) anti-VEGF therapy with or without PDT, for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV).
Methods This retrospective, observational study included 61 consecutive patients with treatment-naïve symptomatic PCV who were followed for 5 years. Twenty eyes (20 patients) initially received PDT and intravitreal injection of ranibizumab (IVR), followed by a PRN regimen of anti-VEGF therapy with or without PDT (combination group), while 41 eyes (41 patients) initially received only IVR every 3 months, followed by a PRN regimen of anti-VEGF monotherapy (IVR group). Macular atrophy including the fovea was confirmed using colour fundus photography and spectral-domain optical coherence tomography.
Results In both groups, the visual acuity (VA) at 1 year was better than the baseline VA, whereas the 3-year, 4-year and 5-year VA values were similar to the baseline VA. There was no significant difference in the 5-year VA, 5-year central retinal thickness and incidence of macular atrophy between the two groups (p=0.63, 0.72 and 0.06, respectively). In the combination group, the 5-year VA was correlated with the 5-year incidence of macular atrophy (p=0.02, r=0.51).
Conclusions A PRN regimen for PCV may have a limited effect for the long-term maintenance of improved VA. Macular atrophy may occur more frequently with combination therapy and is possibly associated with the 5-year VA. Thus, combination therapy should be carefully selected for patients susceptible to macular atrophy.
- treatment medical
- treatment lasers
- retina
- neovascularisation
- macula
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Funding This work was supported in part by a grant-in-aid for scientific research (number 26861451) from the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Tokyo, Japan and the Innovative Techno-Hub for Integrated Medical Bio-Imaging of the Project for Developing Innovation Systems from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), Tokyo, Japan. None of these organisations had any role in the design or conduct of this research.
Competing interests None declared.
Ethics approval Institutional Review Board at Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Patient consent Parental/guardian consent obtained.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.