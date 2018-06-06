Five-year visual outcomes after anti-VEGF therapy with or without photodynamic therapy for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy

Abstract

Background/aims To evaluate the 5-year visual and anatomical outcomes after anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy alone or in combination with photodynamic therapy (PDT), followed by pro re nata (PRN) anti-VEGF therapy with or without PDT, for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV).

Methods This retrospective, observational study included 61 consecutive patients with treatment-naïve symptomatic PCV who were followed for 5 years. Twenty eyes (20 patients) initially received PDT and intravitreal injection of ranibizumab (IVR), followed by a PRN regimen of anti-VEGF therapy with or without PDT (combination group), while 41 eyes (41 patients) initially received only IVR every 3 months, followed by a PRN regimen of anti-VEGF monotherapy (IVR group). Macular atrophy including the fovea was confirmed using colour fundus photography and spectral-domain optical coherence tomography.

Results In both groups, the visual acuity (VA) at 1 year was better than the baseline VA, whereas the 3-year, 4-year and 5-year VA values were similar to the baseline VA. There was no significant difference in the 5-year VA, 5-year central retinal thickness and incidence of macular atrophy between the two groups (p=0.63, 0.72 and 0.06, respectively). In the combination group, the 5-year VA was correlated with the 5-year incidence of macular atrophy (p=0.02, r=0.51).