Iris anomalies and the incidence of ACTA2 mutation

Abstract

Background Central cysts of the iris pigment epithelium, or iris flocculi, are frequently reported in the literature in association with thoracic aortic aneurysm and dissection due to smooth muscle alpha-actin 2 (ACTA2) mutations. Children with ACTA2 mutations may also present with congenital mydriasis. We report our experience regarding the frequency of ACTA2 mutation in children with the above iris anomalies.

Methods This is a retrospective, consecutive case series of all children presenting for iris flocculi or congenital mydriasis at a single tertiary centre from October 2012 to December 2016.

Results 13 children with iris flocculi and 3 with congenital mydriasis presented during the study period. 10 children with iris flocculi completed genetic testing, and none were positive for ACTA2 mutation. All children with congenital mydriasis presented with a multisystem smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome; two of these three children tested positive for missense R179 ACTA2 mutations.