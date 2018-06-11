Long-term visual outcome and its predictors in macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion treated with dexamethasone implant

Results A total of 155 eyes (65 CRVO, 90 BRVO) from 155 patients were included. At 24 months, mean BCVA did not change significantly in CRVO (−2.1±24.5 letters, p=0.96) and BRVO patients (1.3±27.0 letters, p=0.07). A worse baseline BCVA (p<0.001), visual acuity (VA) gain ≥5 letters at 2 months (p=0.006) and no need for adjunctive intravitreal therapy after first DEX implant (p=0.001) were associated with a better final BCVA gain. Treatment-naïve patients (p=0.006, OR: 0.25, 95% CI 0.11 to 0.57) and those with a baseline CST≤400 µm (p=0.02, OR: 0.25, 95% CI 0.10 to 0.63) were identified as being less likely to need additional intravitreal therapy.