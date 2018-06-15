Clinical features of paediatric uveitis at a tertiary referral centre in São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Results Thirty-nine children (25 female/14 male) were included. There was predominance of bilateral (89.7%), asymptomatic (56.4%) and recurrent/chronic cases (84.6%). The mean age at study inclusion was 10.7±3.4 years (range 3–16 years). Improvement or preservation of visual acuity (VA) was observed in 27 patients (84%); VA was not informed in 8 patients. Patients were referred early to tertiary centre (55% within 6 months of uveitis diagnosis). Anterior uveitis was the most common involvement (46%), followed by intermediate uveitis (26%). Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA)-associated uveitis (41%) and immune-mediated intermediate uveitis (25.6%) were the principal non-infectious conditions; ocular toxoplasmosis (7.7%) and toxocariasis (5.1%) were the most common infectious conditions. Ocular complications were observed at first visit in 46% of patients and in 90% during final evaluation. Oral prednisone, immunosuppressive therapy (IMT) and/or biologic agents were used in all non-infectious conditions (32 children, 82%); IMT and/or biologic agents were used in all patients with JIA-associated uveitis and in 50% of patients with immune-mediated intermediate uveitis.